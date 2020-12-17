Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR

Goddard, Kostecki secure full-time Supercars seats with MSR
Matt Stone Racing has announced that both Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki will step up to a full-time Supercars seat next year, having been a part of the ‘Superlite’ programme in 2020.

Goddard and Kostecki have been groomed by MSR under the team’s ‘Superlite’ programme and gained experience of Supercars competition by sharing the #34 Holden entry between them in 2020.

Goddard secured a Top 10 finish in the final race of the second Sydney Supersprint round, while Kostecki managed a best result of 14th in the following race weekend at Darwin.

Both have now earned a place on the 2021 Supercars grid, with Kostecki staying in the #34 UNIT-sponsored entry and Goddard moving across to the Yellow Cover Racing-backed #35 Commodore to replace Garry Jacobsen.

“I am super grateful to everyone at Matt Stone Racing for allowing this opportunity, we’ve all been working for this for a long time and it is pretty cool to see it all come to fruition.” said Goddard

Kostecki added: “Signing for the 2020 season in the SuperLite program with Matt Stone Racing was a massive steppingstone for myself and now that I am going full time with the team is very exciting.”

Matt Stone Racing finished last among the 12 full-season Supercars teams this year, but just 159 points behind the next-highest squad, Team Sydney.

MSR says it remains committed to developing young drivers and the graduation of Goddard and Kostecki to Supercars proves that its Superlite programme has been a success.

Series Supercars
Drivers Zane Goddard , Jake Kostecki
Teams Matt Stone Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

