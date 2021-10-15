Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split

By:

Zane Goddard will split with Matt Stone Racing at the end of the current Supercars season.

Goddard announces Matt Stone Racing split

The 22-year-old's management confirmed the somewhat unexpected split today, as well as outlining that Goddard has 'several options' for 2022.

Those options may well be outside of a full-time main game seat, with the 2022 grid largely settled outside of MSR.

However Super2, wildcard and top enduro drives could beckon for the second-year Supercars driver.

"It isn’t an easy thing to make statements like this, however, after consultation with my management and sponsors, we’re in a position as though it feels right to explore some new opportunities," said Goddard.

“I have nothing but gratitude to Matt [Stone] and the entire team, along with their sponsors.

“We broke new ground with the SuperLite programme last year, which led to me being a full time rookie this year – it was a huge step for both the team and I, which means a lot.

“However, I am working overtime towards what lies ahead next year.

“The sport is in an exciting phase – we’re seeing the average age of the grid reducing almost by the day and that is something I’m excited about.

“We’re looking at several options and nothing is off the table.

“My family and personal sponsors, who have been with me the entire way, are committed to what we’re announcing today and have all asserted that they remain on board and are really looking forward to what we can do.

“Now’s the time for the next chapter.”

This Goddard news means MSR will have an all-new line-up next year, with Jake Kostecki already locked in at Tickford Racing.

Jack Le Brocq has been tipped to move to MSR, while the likes of James Golding and Chris Pither have also been looking for main game returns.

Todd Hazelwood may also be looking for a ride, his seat at Brad Jones Racing expected to be taken by Bryce Fullwood, although a return to MSR for the South Aussie isn't seen as overly likely.

