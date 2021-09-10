Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

The Surfers Paradise street circuit was meant to host the 2021 season finale, however it won't appear on the revised schedule that will be formally unveiled early next week.

The six-day Super Bathurst event, combining the Bathurst 1000 with elements of the Bathurst International, is widely tipped to take over the season-closing slot.

The Gold Coast cancellation comes as little surprise, a street circuit build long seen as an impossible financial risk under the constant threat of lockdowns.

It's the second year running the famous street race has been called off due to the global health crisis.

The Gold Coast event is expected to return in 2022, joining a list of 'priority' events Supercars plans to reinstate along with the like of Auckland and Perth.

Earlier today the Phillip Island round was officially cancelled, while Winton is also likely to miss out on the revised schedule.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com the season is likely to finish with a New South Wales triple-header, with two events at Sydney Motorsport Park followed by the six-day Super Bathurst.