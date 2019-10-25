Sign in
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Practice report

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen, Stanaway rub panels early

By:
Oct 25, 2019, 1:22 AM

It didn't take long for paint to be traded on the Gold Coast, Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway rubbing panels in the opening Supercars practice session.

The curious clash started when van Gisbergen got stuck behind Stanaway at the Beach Chicane, before looking to pass the Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden into Turn 11.

However Stanaway didn't make things easy on his fellow Kiwi, giving van Gisbergen a decent whack in the door on the way past.

Having gone on to finish the session third, van Gisbergen was happy to laugh off the incident after the session.

“He’s one of my good mates, but he wonders why sometimes..." said van Gisbergen, referencing Stanaway's critics.

"I went down the inside and he just slammed me.

“Anyway, the car’s good, we didn’t run [new] tyres then, just stayed on the same ones and it feels pretty comfortable."

 

That wasn't the only drama at Turn 11 for the GRM squad. There was just one red flag in the 30-minute session, James Golding firing his Commodore into the outside wall.

 

Jamie Whincup set the pace in the opening hit-out, a 1m10.609s leaving him two-tenths clear of Chaz Mostert and van Gisbergen.

James Courtney and David Reynolds were fourth and fifth, followed by Cam Waters, Fabian Coulthard, Nick Percat and Anton De Pasquale.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 01'10.609     150.914
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 19 01'10.846 00.237 00.237 150.409
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 01'10.931 00.321 00.084 150.230
4 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 15 01'11.012 00.402 00.081 150.058
5 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 01'11.087 00.477 00.075 149.899
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 15 01'11.107 00.497 00.019 149.857
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 17 01'11.172 00.563 00.065 149.720
8 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 01'11.265 00.655 00.092 149.526
9 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 14 01'11.304 00.695 00.039 149.443
10 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 22 01'11.326 00.716 00.021 149.397
11 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 01'11.332 00.723 00.006 149.384
12 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 17 01'11.407 00.797 00.074 149.228
13 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 19 01'11.613 01.004 00.206 148.798
14 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 15 01'11.630 01.020 00.016 148.763
15 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 15 01'11.672 01.063 00.042 148.676
16 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 17 01'11.757 01.147 00.084 148.500
17 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 19 01'11.796 01.186 00.039 148.419
18 21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 16 01'11.822 01.212 00.025 148.366
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 01'11.882 01.272 00.060 148.242
20 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 16 01'12.087 01.477 00.205 147.820
21 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 01'12.125 01.515 00.037 147.743
22 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 17 01'12.298 01.688 00.172 147.389
23 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 18 01'12.362 01.753 00.064 147.258
24 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 10 01'12.385 01.775 00.022 147.212
25 56 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 19 01'13.453 02.844 01.068 145.070
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Drivers Richie Stanaway , Shane van Gisbergen
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

