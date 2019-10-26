Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Qualifying report

Gold Coast 600: McLaughlin on pole, Mostert hits the wall

Gold Coast 600: McLaughlin on pole, Mostert hits the wall
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 2:27 AM

Scott McLaughlin has secured pole for the first leg of the Gold Coast 600, while Chaz Mostert may well miss today's race after crashing heavily in the Top 10 Shootout.

Having felt he over-drove his Penske Ford in regular qualifying, McLaughlin was sublime in the single-lap dash for pole.

His 1m10.078s was almost half a second faster than he went this morning, and ultimately left him 0.17s clear of next-best Jamie Whincup.

“I just had to have a big think about it and realised I needed to stop over-driving it,” he said.

“I’m glad Chaz is alright, that was a big lick. I hope his team can get back out there.

“But stoked for our team, the car has been good all weekend, I’ve just been driving really badly.”

It was a horror session for provisional polesitter Mostert, heavy contact with the wall leaving him in serious doubt for the rest of the weekend.

Looking to chase down McLaughlin's time, the Tickford star grazed the inside wall at Turn 11, which fired his Mustang hard into the concrete on the outside of the corner.

Not setting a time means he's listed as ninth on the grid for today's 300-kilometre opener, however it's currently unclear if the car is repairable.

 

Whincup will start the race from the outside of the first row, marking a two-spot improvement on his regular qualifying effort.

Red Bull Holden teammate Shane van Gisbergen went one spot backwards, dropping from second to third after small lock-up into Turn 11, with Cam Waters set to line up on the outside of the second row.

Lee Holdsworth and Fabian Coulthard will start fifth and sixth, followed by David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner.

James Courtney will start from 10th, a kerb strike meaning he didn't set a time.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 1 01'10.078     152.057
2 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 01'10.258 00.179 00.179 151.669
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 01'10.307 00.228 00.049 151.562
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 1 01'10.414 00.336 00.107 151.332
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 1 01'10.722 00.643 00.307 150.673
6 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 1 01'10.753 00.674 00.030 150.608
7 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 01'10.959 00.880 00.206 150.170
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 1 01'11.033 00.954 00.074 150.013
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

