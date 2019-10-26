Sign in
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Qualifying report

Gold Coast 600: Mostert takes provisional pole

Gold Coast 600: Mostert takes provisional pole
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 12:19 AM

Chaz Mostert will run last in the Top 10 Shootout on the Gold Coast after topping regular qualifying.

The Tickford driver had been sitting fifth before the final runs, a three-tenth gain right at the flag good enough to launch him to the top of the times.

He ended up just 0.03s from fellow late improver Shane van Gisbergen, the pair relegating long-time pacesetter McLaughlin down to third.

“It was a tough session, so tight out there, I was really happy to get that last lap in,” said Mostert.

“I left nothing on the table, probably millimetres away from triggering sensors, but that’s what it takes around here.

“[I'm] super happy to get into the 10. Being the last car out, there’s more pressure. When you qualify like that in the session you wish there was no Top 10.”

Van Gisbergen had been right on the Shootout bubble before his final lap, a 1m10.464s taking him from ninth to first, until he was edged by Mostert.

For McLaughlin it was an odd session, the reigning champ damaging the left-hand side of his car with an early trip into the wall at the Turn 1 chicane.

He would later scrape the right-hand side of the car at the Beach Chicane, however a 1m10.519s in between those misadventures was still good enough for third.

“I’m trying to drive to a track number that probably isn’t quite there,” said a frustrated McLaughlin.

“We think the track is a lot faster than it actually is, so you’ve got to bring it back a bit, but you rely on a bit going on.

“We’ll sort it out, we’ve got a really fast car. That first lap, I couldn’t believe it stuck as my fastest for so long.”

Jamie Whincup and Lee Holdsworth were fourth and fifth, ahead of Cam Waters and Fabian Coulthard.

Andre Heimgartner will be the sole Nissan in the Shootout, David Reynolds and James Courtney also booking spots in the one-lap dash for pole.

Scott Pye was the first driver to miss the cut, falling 0.04s short of teammate Courtney to end up 11th.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 11 01'10.427     151.303
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 01'10.464 00.037 00.037 151.224
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 9 01'10.519 00.091 00.054 151.108
4 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 01'10.582 00.154 00.063 150.971
5 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 10 01'10.587 00.159 00.004 150.961
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 10 01'10.644 00.216 00.056 150.839
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 10 01'10.666 00.239 00.022 150.791
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 11 01'10.680 00.252 00.013 150.763
9 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 01'10.704 00.276 00.024 150.711
10 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 01'10.733 00.306 00.029 150.649
11 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 01'10.771 00.343 00.037 150.569
12 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 11 01'10.821 00.394 00.050 150.462
13 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 10 01'10.853 00.426 00.032 150.393
14 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 01'10.893 00.465 00.039 150.309
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 11 01'10.977 00.549 00.083 150.131
16 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 10 01'10.977 00.550 00.000 150.131
17 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 01'11.016 00.589 00.039 150.049
18 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 11 01'11.194 00.766 00.177 149.674
19 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 01'11.301 00.873 00.106 149.450
20 21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 01'11.580 01.152 00.279 148.867
21 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 11 01'11.608 01.180 00.027 148.809
22 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 10 01'11.636 01.208 00.028 148.751
23 56 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 11 01'11.718 01.291 00.082 148.580
24 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 10 01'11.886 01.458 00.167 148.234
25 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 10 01'11.990 01.562 00.104 148.019
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

