Supercars Surfers Paradise
Gold Coast Supercars: Reynolds defeats Kostecki to end victory drought

David Reynolds took his first Supercars win in five years on the streets of the Gold Coast on Sunday.

David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

After a stirring battle with Brodie Kostecki’s Erebus Chevrolet Camaro, Reynolds and his Grove Racing Ford Mustang prevailed by the narrow margin of 0.18s.

The Grove Racing driver drove a clever race, settling into second place and seizing the lead when he had a shorter second fuel stop than Kostecki. But Kostecki regained the lead with 10 laps to go, only to make a mistake and allow Reynolds back to the front.

The complexion of the race changed completely with a Safety Car with seven laps remaining, after fourth-placed James Golding crashed the PremiAir Chevrolet Camaro at the Chicane and Scott Pye found the track blocked when he arrived in the Team18 Camaro. That left a three-lap dash to the flag and, in spite of some nose-to-tail contact, Reynolds held on to take the victory.

“My car was really good in the first two stints but not so good over the final bit,” said Reynolds, whose last Supercars win came five years ago on the streets of Newcastle.

“He definitely was pushing me, I thought I was going to get crashed! It was a really hard-fought race, I loved it.”

Kostecki had to be content with second and maintaining his series points lead.

“I really wanted a surfboard! They just beat us on strategy but the car had amazing speed,” Kostecki said, referring to the traditional Gold Coast winners’ trophies.

“It’s just what the doctor ordered. I felt it was a disadvantage to be the lead car and I was able to use that on Dave. Awesome weekend, to come away with the same gap going to Adelaide. I kept getting reminded on the radio, I can understand why they [his team] were getting on the radio during the race.”

David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

Third was a solid result for Cam Waters. Saturday’s race winner started on the fourth row of the grid after his Tickford Mustang found the escape road and picked his way through the field, holding out the second Grove Racing Mustang for the final spot on the podium.

“I got a bad sportsmanship flag and from then on, I was just trying to keep it off the kerbs,” Waters explained. “We have definitely taken a step forwards, the aero stuff going rearwards definitely helped us as well.”

Waters was one of four drivers to experience setbacks during a chaotic Top 10 Shootout, in which two drivers (Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale) were nabbed for kerb strikes and Will Brown (Erebus Camaro) crashed at the first chicane.

For the second day in a row van Gisbergen clearly played the long game, after starting from the fifth row of the grid, the consequence of a rare mistake (exceeding track limits) consigning him to a Row 5 grid position.

He picked his way through to sixth in the first half of the race and gained a position from Golding, but by the end of the race he could not find a way past Gold Coast rookie Matt Payne (Grove Racing Ford) and had to settle for fifth place.

Kostecki’s second place means that after a hard-fought weekend he will go to the final two races of the season on the streets of Adelaide with the same 131-point lead over van Gisbergen that he took to the Gold Coast. On 2696 points, he leads van Gisbergen on 2565, with Brown third (but now out of mathematical title contention) on 2201.

The final two races of the Supercars season will take place in Adelaide on 25-26 November.

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia D. Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

-

150
2
B. Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+0.189

0.1889

0.189 138
3 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+2.870

2.8703

2.681 129
4
M. Payne Penrite Racing
Ford Mustang GT 85

+3.468

3.4683

0.598 120
5 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+4.884

4.8843

1.416 111
6 Australia J. Golding Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+5.714

5.7140

0.830 102
7 Australia T. Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+6.492

6.4922

0.778 96
8
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+7.931

7.9309

1.439 90
9 Australia M. Winterbottom Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+9.237

9.2374

1.307 84
10 Australia B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+9.714

9.7138

0.476 78
11 Australia W. Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+10.210

10.2097

0.496 72
12 Australia N. Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 85

+11.958

11.9578

1.748 69
13 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 85

+12.737

12.7370

0.779 66
14 Australia J. Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+15.563

15.5625

2.826 63
15
C. Hill Truck Assist Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+16.131

16.1314

0.569 60
16 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+17.435

17.4348

1.303 57
17 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+27.126

27.1258

9.691 54
18 Australia T. Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+39.764

39.7642

12.638 51
19 Australia J. Smith SCT Logistics Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 84

1 lap

48
20
D. Fraser Tradie Racing
Ford Mustang GT 83

2 laps

45
21 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 81

4 laps

42
Australia S. Pye Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 77

Retirement 39
Australia T. Slade Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 0

Retirement 36
Australia J. Courtney Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 0

Retirement 33
Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 0

Retirement 30
View full results
