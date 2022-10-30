Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Huge crash halts Gold Coast Supercars race Next / Mostert raced with injured shoulder
Supercars / Surfers Paradise Race report

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race

Shane van Gisbergen cruised to victory in a second Gold Coast race marred by a fiery early pile-up.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-affected race

The race got off to a controversial start, Will Davison drawing level with van Gisbergen on the run to the first corner before the pair tried to get through the chicane side-by-side.

As the car on the outside of Turn 1 Davison then opted to straightline the chicane which helped him take a lead.

Race control briefly assessed whether a redress was required before decided on no further action.

Davison was able to swiftly establish a small lead, however his early advantage was erased on the fourth lap when the race was red-flagged.

The stoppage was thanks to a wild pile-up on the exit of the beach chicane triggered when James Golding collected a tyre bundle.

The crash took Golding, Todd Hazelwood, Broc Feeney, Lee Holdsworth, Nick Percat and Macauley Jones out of the race, while James Courtney and Thomas Randle would get back on track, but many laps down.

Thankfully there were no serious injuries.

Lap 4 crash

Lap 4 crash

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Following a lengthy clean-up the heavily reduced field got going behind the safety car before the race went green on Lap 9.

This time Davison wasn't able to get a break on van Gisbergen, the Kiwi peppering the back of the Shell Ford for the first two laps.

He then dived under Davison at Turn 11 to grab the lead before putting more than two seconds on the field over the next five laps.

By the time Davison made his first stop on Lap 25 the gap has blown out to 5.5s, Davison emerging from that service behind a short-filling Chaz Mostert, who had pitted from third three laps earlier.

When van Gisbergen pitted on Lap 28 he too found himself behind Mostert, who used that first short stop to jump into the effective lead.

Van Gisbergen was able to comfortably eat into what was initially a 3s lead as the second stint wore on, the gap under a second by the mid-way point of the race.

By Lap 45 van Gisbergen was right under Mostert's rear wing, Mostert responding by diving into the pits for his second stop.

Davison did likewise three laps later, by which point he was the best part of 5s adrift of van Gisbergen.

The Shell Ford resumed around 1.5s behind Mostert, while van Gisbergen waited until Lap 51 to take his second stop.

As expected he resumed well clear of Mostert, van Gisbergen's effective lead a healthy 3.3s as he started his third stint.

With 15 laps to go the gap was out over 6s only for Randle to stop on track and trigger a safety car.

But while the caution put Mostert and Davison on van Gisbergen's bumper, the champion-elect was easily able to pull a gap once the race went green again with 11 laps to go.

In typical van Gisbergen fashion he then controlled the run to the flag, coming home 2.1s ahead of Mostert and Davison.

The win extended his record season wins tally to 21 as well as sealing the teams' championship for Triple Eight.

"I was pretty angry at the start, how they let [Davison] cut the chicane," said van Gisbergen. "So I was pretty fired up and sent it all race.

"That was awesome. Thanks to my team. What a great weekend and an awesome way to seal the championship."

David Reynolds finished fourth while Brodie Kostecki pulled off a forceful move on Cam Waters at the hairpin with four laps to go to grab fifth.

Waters then got shuffled back to sixth by Mark Winterbottom amid a clumsy clash started by Will Brown at Turn 11.

Brown got into the back of Scott Pye who then clipped Waters, the latter able to continue while the former was left nosed into the barriers.

Pye did get going again and finished 13th on the road, however he was already carrying a 15-second time penalty for a restart infringement and was dumped further down the order.

Brown copped a 15-second penalty of his own for his role in the clash which dropped him from eighth on the road to 12th.

That promoted Andre Heimgartner to eighth ahead of Chris Pither and Anton De Pasquale, although the DJR driver is subject to a post-race investigation regarding minimum tyre pressures.

The 2022 Supercars season concludes on the streets of Adelaide on the first weekend in December.

2022 Gold Coast 500 Race 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'20.3212
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'22.4308 2.1096 2.1096
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'23.8233 3.5021 1.3925
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'25.6939 5.3727 1.8706
5 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'28.6219 8.3007 2.9280
6 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'30.7335 10.4123 2.1116
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'32.5596 12.2384 1.8261
8 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'33.6635 13.3423 1.1039
9 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'34.4837 14.1625 0.8202
10 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'35.0161 14.6949 0.5324
11 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'35.6100 15.2888 0.5939
12 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'48.1316 27.8104 12.5216
13 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 2:20'06.6348 46.3136 18.5032
14 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'36.8953 1 Lap 1 Lap
15 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'47.4734 1 Lap 10.5781
16 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'50.4930 17 Laps 16 Laps
17 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 2:20'11.1177 19 Laps 2 Laps
18 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'40.0900 21 Laps 2 Laps
55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 2:03'47.3379 35 Laps 14 Laps
31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 3'47.7454 82 Laps 47 Laps
88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 3'49.1029 82 Laps 1.3575
10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 3'50.0737 82 Laps 0.9708
35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 3'50.5986 82 Laps 0.5249
2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 3'51.3742 82 Laps 0.7756
96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 3'51.8300 82 Laps 0.4558
View full results

 

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'20.3212
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'22.4308 2.1096 2.1096
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'23.8233 3.5021 1.3925
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'25.6939 5.3727 1.8706
5 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'28.6219 8.3007 2.9280
6 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'30.7335 10.4123 2.1116
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'32.5596 12.2384 1.8261
8 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'33.6635 13.3423 1.1039
9 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'34.4837 14.1625 0.8202
10 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'35.0161 14.6949 0.5324
11 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'35.6100 15.2888 0.5939
12 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'48.1316 27.8104 12.5216
13 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 2:20'06.6348 46.3136 18.5032
14 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'36.8953 1 Lap 1 Lap
15 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 2:19'47.4734 1 Lap 10.5781
16 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'50.4930 17 Laps 16 Laps
17 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 2:20'11.1177 19 Laps 2 Laps
18 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 2:19'40.0900 21 Laps 2 Laps
55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 2:03'47.3379 35 Laps 14 Laps
31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 3'47.7454 82 Laps 47 Laps
88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 3'49.1029 82 Laps 1.3575
10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 3'50.0737 82 Laps 0.9708
35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 3'50.5986 82 Laps 0.5249
2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 3'51.3742 82 Laps 0.7756
96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 3'51.8300 82 Laps 0.4558
View full results
shares
comments
Huge crash halts Gold Coast Supercars race
Previous article

Huge crash halts Gold Coast Supercars race
Next article

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Mostert raced with injured shoulder
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert raced with injured shoulder Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Mostert raced with injured shoulder

Huge crash halts Gold Coast Supercars race Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Huge crash halts Gold Coast Supercars race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz

The nature of the Mexico City Grand Prix's circuit and altitude has made Ferrari's Formula 1 car very “difficult to drive”, according to Carlos Sainz.

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy
General General

Motorsport Games: Mercedes F1 junior Antonelli dominates in F4 for Italy

Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli took a dominant victory in the FIA Motorsport Games F4 Cup race at Paul Ricard.

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 engine issue "definitely affected" Hamilton’s Mexico Q3 lap

Mercedes believes the engine issued faced by Lewis Hamilton in the final stage of Formula 1 qualifying in Mexico “definitely affected his lap” as he took third on the grid.

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach
Supercars Supercars

DJR Ford disqualified for Gold Coast tech breach

Anton de Pasquale has been disqualified from the final race of the Gold Coast Supercars round for failing to meet the minimum tyre pressure requirement.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.