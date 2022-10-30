Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Shootout for Sunday pole

The provisional polesitter made light work of the single-lap dash for pole, a 1m10.313s leaving him a whole three-tenths clear of the field.

That means he will start his first race as the 2022 champion-elect from pole position.

"It felt pretty good," said van Gisbergen. "I had to try and do what Dave [Reynolds] did yesterday and switch [the tyre] on on that first lap.

"It felt awesome. Now we have to do it in the race."

Will Davison will start from the outside of the front row after edging out Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert.

Scott Pye will start fifth, having made up one spot compared to qualifying, while Brodie Kostecki made three spots despite missing the apex at Turn 11.

Saturday polesitter Reynolds was faster than anyone in the first sector but a poor exit out of Turn 4 meant his lap was only good enough for seventh, a loss of four positions compared to qualifying.

A conservative first sector left Thomas Randle in eighth, while James Golding – making his first ever Shootout appearance, crossed the line with a deflating tyres after smacking the wall on the exit of Turn 12.

Still, Golding did manage to finish ahead of Anton De Pasquale, who will start 10th thanks to rear locking into Turn 11 on his lap.

The Gold Coast 500 will conclude with a 250-kilometre race that starts at 2:15pm local time.