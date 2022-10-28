Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace

The session got off an interrupted started, the first stoppage of the day coming just six minutes in when Will Brown came to a stop on track.

The issue was a flat battery in his Erebus Holden courtesy of a faulty alternator.

Even once Brown's car was recovered the stoppage continued as it became clear the tyre bundles at the beach chicane weren't positioned correctly.

Having been moved back for the Carrera Cup practice session they hadn't repositioned for the Supercars session, something remedied by track workers before the session resumed.

To that point Cam Waters was the pacesetter thanks to a 1m11.044s set moments before the red flag.

However he had also brushed the wall during his first run, Tickford Racing using the break to re-align the wheels on his Mustang.

When the session resumed Waters continued to set the pace, becoming the first driver into the 1m10s with a 1m10.892s.

Shane van Gisbergen was relatively quiet for much of the session, the Kiwi even taking a trip down escape road right before the red flag.

But with six minutes to go he made his move, vaulting to the top of the times with a 1m10.741s.

That time last until the final minute when there was a raft of improvements thanks to qualifying sims.

Will Davison was the first to jump van Gisbergen with a 1m10.739s, before Waters trumped them all with a 1m10.721s right at the flag.

"It was a little bit wild, scraping all the fences," said Waters. "Probably a bit too close for my liking.

"But the car is fast. We definitely made a few improvements between the practices, so that's good. We'll see how we go tomorrow."

Van Gisbergen's time was still good enough for third ahead of late improver Chaz Mostert, the top four all within a tenth of the pace.

David Reynolds was fifth fastest from Andre Heimgartner, who looked set to improve on his final run before ending up down an escape road.

Anton De Pasquale was seventh fastest, Percat eighth, Brown ninth and Mark Winterbottom 10th.

The on-track action for the Gold Coast 500 continues with qualifying for Race 1 at 11:25am local time tomorrow.

Gold Coast 500 Practice 2 results