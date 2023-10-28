Subscribe
Supercars Surfers Paradise
Race report

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters takes epic win in Saturday race

Cameron Waters scored a narrow win in the opening race of the Gold Coast 500 after holding off defending Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen.

Updated
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT

Tickford Racing driver Waters took maximum advantage of pole position to jump into an immediate lead and took early control the race, to take his second win of the season, and just the third for Ford.

But to do so he had hold off a charging van Gisbergen. The three-time Supercars champion was clearly the best of the Chevrolet drivers during the race, and he had to work hard after running fifth early in the race.

But superior tyre management allowed him to pick off cars over the second half of the race, taking second from David Reynolds with 10 laps remaining.

“Unbelievable, it has been such a shocking year. The emotion on my team’s face says it all-important,” said Waters, who started from pole for the 22nd time in his career.

“I had a bit of fuel saving to do and some tyre saving. He got to my rear bar but he was never going to pass me.”

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Van Gisbergen had to be content with second, which closes the points gap to series leader Brodie Kostecki to 104 points.

“I lost a little bit at the start and tried to claw it back,” said the Triple Eight driver. “Congrats to Cam and his team, an awesome win by them.

“I want to finish off the year strong and get some good results.”

Reynolds looked like giving Ford a rare 1-2 finish in the race by taking advantage of an early pitstop to make ground to get into second place before a late technical problem.

“Massive result,” said Reynolds, who started from fifth on the grid before an early pitstop gave his clear road in the opening third of the race.

“I worked really hard, that middle stint set it up for me, the end stint I had something wrong in the car. My brake bias cable got jammed, it destroyed your tyres and the last 15 laps were terrible for me.”

For the opening half of the race, it looked like a Ford parade, with the pursuit of Waters led by Matt Payne. On his first appearance on the Gold Coast the 21-year-old had put his Grove Racing Ford Mustang second on the grid and even challenged Waters early in the race.

But any hopes Payne had of a top six result ended with a five-second time penalty for failing to comply with the ‘Gentlemen’s agreement’ that drivers followed at the 150mph entry to the track’s Main Beach Chicane.

He rubbed panels with James Courtney and copped a second five-second penalty for exceeding track limits. Payne had to settle for ninth at the flag.

Close behind over the opening laps was Thomas Randle, who was slowed by a flat-spotted tyre early in the race, and Chaz Mostert, who himself was nursing a bent rear wheel rim after a Lap 1 clash. Randle had his day ruined by a problem with his refuelling rig and later had to serve a five-second penalty for not observing track limits.

Fifth was a strong result for Kostecki, who started from 10th on the grid after having his Top 10 Shootout lap negated when he exceeded track limits at the Beach Chicane.

Andre Heimgartner was sixth in his Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet, ahead of Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford), Scott Pye (Team 18 Chevrolet) and Payne.

Rounding out the top 10 was Tickford Ford’s James Courtney, one spot up on Will Brown, who started 25th and last after a transmission problem in qualifying with his Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet.

Race results:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

1:44'30.4448

150
2 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+0.1945

1:44'30.6393

0.1945 138
3 Australia D. Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+8.2461

1:44'38.6909

8.0516 129
4 Australia T. Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+9.9381

1:44'40.3829

1.6920 120
5
B. Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+12.3697

1:44'42.8145

2.4316 111
6 Australia S. Pye Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+15.0912

1:44'45.5360

2.7215 102
7 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+18.1678

1:44'48.6126

3.0766 96
8 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 85

+18.6249

1:44'49.0697

0.4571 90
9
M. Payne Penrite Racing
Ford Mustang GT 85

+21.9543

1:44'52.3991

3.3294 84
10 Australia J. Courtney Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+34.6928

1:45'05.1376

12.7385 78
11 Australia W. Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+40.8499

1:45'11.2947

6.1571 72
12 Australia M. Winterbottom Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+41.1831

1:45'11.6279

0.3332 69
13 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+49.3728

1:45'19.8176

8.1897 66
14
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+59.2977

1:45'29.7425

9.9249 63
15 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 85

+1'00.6454

1:45'31.0902

1.3477 60
16 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+1'01.1865

1:45'31.6313

0.5411 57
17 Australia J. Golding Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 85

+1'07.3785

1:45'37.8233

6.1920 54
18 Australia N. Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 84

+1 Lap

1:44'41.4528

1 Lap 51
19 Australia T. Hazelwood Brad Jones Racing Ford Mustang GT 84

+1 Lap

1:44'49.3344

7.8816 48
20
D. Fraser Tradie Racing
Ford Mustang GT 84

+1 Lap

1:45'07.9759

18.6415 45
21 Australia T. Slade Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 84

+1 Lap

1:45'20.7105

12.7346 42
22 Australia B. Fullwood Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 81

+4 Laps

1:45'34.2944

3 Laps 39
23
C. Hill Truck Assist Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 73

+12 Laps

1:45'26.3379

8 Laps 36
Australia J. Smith SCT Logistics Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 27

+58 Laps

53'40.6376

46 Laps Retirement 33
Australia J. Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 20

+65 Laps

34'07.3725

7 Laps Retirement 30
View full results
shares
comments
