© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Supercars / Surfers Paradise / Qualifying report

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen takes Sunday pole

Gold Coast 600: Van Gisbergen takes Sunday pole
Oct 27, 2019, 2:31 AM

Shane van Gisbergen edged teammate Jamie Whincup to lead the Top 10 Shootout for Sunday's race on the Gold Coast.

Running last in the single-lap dash, van Gisbergen had to overcome Whincup's 1m10.429s to secure pole for today's second Gold Coast 600 heat.

Despite locking his rears into Turn 11 the Kiwi was up to the task, a 1m10.208s giving him and Garth Tander the upper-hand on an all-Triple Eight front row.

“I locked the front [at Turn 11] yesterday so we had a bit more rear bias today and I almost did the opposite, but it worked out pretty good,” said van Gisbergen.

“Crazy emotions this morning with Scotty’s crash and seeing what can happen when it goes wrong, same with Chaz yesterday.

“You’ve got to put it on the line here, but when you get it right it does reward you.”

Will Davison was the best of the Mustangs, the Tickford driver improving on his regular qualifying performance with third.

David Reynolds made a four-spot lead to end up fourth, followed by Lee Holdsworth, James Courtney and Scott Pye. 

Cam Waters will start the race from eighth after straight-lining the beach chicane and not setting a time. 

“We’ve got a fast car but I just over-cooked that chicane a little bit,” he said.

“The car hiked up and it was game over from that point. I could have tried to make it but it was better to try and have a straight car for the race.”

Anton De Pasquale, who ran first, will start in ninth after being pinged with a kerb strike on his lap.

The outside of the fifth row will be left vacant thanks to the Scott McLaughlin/Alex Premat car being withdrawn after McLaughlin's nasty qualifying crash.

Results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.208
2 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.429 00.221
3 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 01'10.518 00.309
4 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.646 00.437
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 01'10.700 00.492
6 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 01'10.718 00.510
7 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 01'11.333 01.125
8 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso
Ford Mustang GT
9 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
Series Supercars
Event Surfers Paradise
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

