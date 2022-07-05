Golding locked in at PremiAir Racing

Golding has long been expected to take over the seat vacated by Jacobson after Darwin, after early favourite Zane Goddard re-committed to Tickford Racing's Bathurst programme.

PremiAir Racing was then pre-empted in its own announcement by Team 18 earlier today which announced it had let Golding out of his Bathurst 1000 commitments.

The PremiAir deal marks a return to a full-time main game role for Golding after over two years on the sidelines.

His last full-time ride was with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019 before the team pulled out of Supercars.

“I'm stoked to be joining the PremiAir Racing team as the driver of the Subway car for my long-awaited return to Supercars,” Golding said.

“I'd like to thank everyone that has been involved in getting this deal over the line, especially [team owner] Peter Xiberras for giving me the opportunity.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone in the team, and I can't wait to get to Townsville.

“It feels great to be racing full-time once again, especially after what felt like such a long time away. In saying that, the break has given me time to reflect and re-focus.”

PremiAir Racing team principal Matt Cook welcomed Golding to the squad.

“We are very excited to have James join the team," he said.

“He is a fast young man that comes to us with a wealth of experience and talent.”