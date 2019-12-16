Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Golding to partner Winterbottom for Supercars enduros

Golding to partner Winterbottom for Supercars enduros
By:
Dec 16, 2019, 10:15 PM

James Golding will partner Mark Winterbottom for the Supercars endurance races next year.

Golding was left without a full-time seat for 2020 when Garry Rogers Motorsport elected to shut down its Supercars programme at the end of this season.

However he's landed a plum enduro drive, the 23-year-old set to replace Steve Richards in the Team 18 line-up alongside 2013 Bathurst 1000 winner Winterbottom.

"I am very humbled to be given the opportunity to drive with 'Frosty' at Team 18," said Golding.

"This was a very tough decision for me to step back from full-time driving, but I feel like it was the best decision for my career to put myself in a good team environment with lots of potential to show my worth at the top level in Australia.

"After a tough season in 2019 with Boost Mobile Racing, I am looking forward to a fresh start working alongside Mark at Irwin Racing in what I believe will be a strong pairing come the endurance season.

"After having strong performances at Bathurst over the past two seasons, that will be a race that I'm really looking forward to."

Golding added that he'll be looking for a full-time Supercars return in 2021.

"This won't be my only racing for 2020, I will also be staying sharp through driving in other categories," he said, "so come the end of the season I am well and truly prepared to make that step back into a full-time seat."

Team owner Charlie Schwerkolt welcomed his newly-expanded squad's newest recruit.

“It's great to have James on board, he's an up-and-coming Supercars driver who we had an eye on early in the year," he said.

"James had a tough season this year and a bit of bad luck, but we are sure he will be a great partner for Frosty in 2020 and they will make a great pairing come the enduro season."

Scott Pye's enduro partner will, according to the team, be confirmed later this week.

Teen star Feeney joins Tickford Racing

Teen star Feeney joins Tickford Racing
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Winterbottom , James Golding
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
00:30
11:30
Practice 2
Fri 22 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
04:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
23:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
02:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
05:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
02:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
05:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

