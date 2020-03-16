Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

shares
comments
Government measures create Supercars uncertainty
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 1:19 AM

Government-mandated coronavirus containment measures in Australia and New Zealand have left upcoming Supercars rounds under a cloud of significant uncertainty.

Supercars has already lost one of its scheduled 14 rounds, with the four points-paying Albert Park races falling victim to the Australian Grand Prix cancellation.

Tougher government-mandated containment measures put in place on both sides of Tasman in recent days has now cast significant doubt over the next two rounds in Tasmania and New Zealand.

A ban on non-essential mass gatherings over 500 people came into effect in Australia today, which is likely to impact the Symmons Plains round scheduled for the first weekend in April.

Motorsport.com understands racing behind closed doors is one option under consideration.

As the New Zealand round, even racing behind closed doors seems unlikely as it stands, with both countries now enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for people arriving from overseas.

Unless lifted well before the April 24-26 event, everyone travelling to NZ from Australia would need two weeks of quarantine upon landing, and then two more weeks once back in Australia.

Read Also:

According to Supercars, as of Monday no firm decisions have been taken regarding upcoming races.

There is, however, a willingness to be flexible and adapt the current schedule if required.

"While discussions are currently taking place, Supercars has not made any decisions about upcoming events," reads a statement confirming the category's current position.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and will comply with the latest government health advice as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve.

"Should we need to postpone an event, we are fully prepared to adapt our calendar to deliver a complete championship in 2020.

"The safety of our people and fans remains our priority. We will provide further event information when it becomes available."

The Perth SuperNight in the middle of May seems – as it stands – likely to be the first round to go ahead in normal circumstances.

Related video

Next article
Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation

Previous article

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Albert Park

Albert Park

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
20:55
11:55
Practice 2
Wed 11 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
22:35
13:35
Qualifying 1
Thu 12 Mar
Thu 12 Mar
01:10
16:10
Qualifying 2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
19:10
10:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The phone call that sealed Australian GP's fate

2
IndyCar

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

1h
3
General

Coronavirus: when will motorsport resume in 2020?

4
Formula 1

Australian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

5
Formula 1

F1 boss responds to Hamilton's "cash is king" comments

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty
VASC

Government measures create Supercars uncertainty

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation
VASC

Mixed reaction to Supercars race cancellation

Supercars could reschedule cancelled races
VASC

Supercars could reschedule cancelled races

Fans banned from attending Australian GP
F1

Fans banned from attending Australian GP

Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles
VASC

Albert Park Supercars: Triple Eight drivers split poles

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.