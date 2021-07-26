Tickets Subscribe
Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Supercars News

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

By:

Alan Gow will continue to run the British Touring Car Championship even if the consortium he's linked to is successful in its bid to buy Supercars.

Gow could combine BTCC, Supercars commitments

Gow is understood to have teamed up with Peter Adderton, Paul Morris, Mick Doohan and Pete Smith in an effort to purchase the Australian series from majority stakeholder Archer Capital.

There has been talk in Supercars circles that, should the bid be successful, Gow may return to his native Australia to run the category himself.

While Gow could not comment on the buyout bid in Australia, Motorsport.com understands that regardless of the outcome he is locked in as BTCC CEO until the end of 2026.

If the Supercars bid is successful, Gow is thought likely to prioritise his BTCC commitments in the same way as he did in the 1990s, when he was one of three partners in the Australian Super Touring Championship and also had a role in the North American Super Touring Championship.

Adderton and Terry Morris, Paul Morris' father, were Gow’s partners in the Australian Super Touring Championship.

Firm details regarding the Supercars sale process have been few and far between thanks to non-disclosure agreements protecting those directly involved.

There is speculation the sale, which is being managed by Miles Advisory Partners, could be ratified as soon as by September this year with the list of potential buyers already been whittled down.

According to Motorsport.com sources, reports in Australia that the Gow/Adderton/Morris consortium is already out of the running are wide of the mark.

But, exactly how it fits into the picture is not entirely clear.

It's understood that the consortium is proposing to buy not only the 65 per cent of the business owned by Archer Capital, but also the 35 per cent owned by the teams.

That could mark a significant shake-up in both the ownership structure and the funding model.

Other bids still thought to be in the running are TGI/TLA, which involves Supercars legend Mark Skaife and former NASCAR COO George Pyne, and the Australian Racing Group, which owns and runs a number of categories including TCR Australia and S5000.

Archer Capital paid $137 million when it bought its 65 per cent stake from SEL back in 2011.

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
