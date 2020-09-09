GRM locks in Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Having sat out the 2020 Supercars season so far, the famous squad confirmed last week that it's been looking at a wildcard programme for this year's Great Race.

It seems those plans have now come together, with a GRM Holden now highly likely to be on the grid for the Bathurst 1000 next month.

Hardware is no issue for the team, which still has two ZB Holden Commodores powered by Walkinshaw V8 engines in its arsenal.

One of the drivers is expected to be Tyler Everingham, with the likes of Dylan O'Keeffe, Richard Muscat, and Jayden Ojeda among those rumoured to also be involved.

There will be challenges regarding personnel thanks to the border between Victoria and New South Wales currently being closed.

While other Melbourne-based teams are facing isolated issues of quarantine to get into NSW, such as co-drivers and support staff, GRM will need to book its entire workforce in for mandatory hotel quarantine, as everyone will be travelling from locked down Melbourne.

That is, of course, unless the border restriction rapidly ease over the coming weeks, unlikely but not impossible if cases fall in the Victorian capital.