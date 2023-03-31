Subscribe
Previous / Supercars clarifies stance on driver "gagging" Next / Albert Park Supercars: Kostecki wins wild Race 2
Supercars / Albert Park News

Hazelwood disqualified from Albert Park opener

Todd Hazelwood has been thrown out of the opening Supercars race at Albert Park for a technical breach.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Hazelwood disqualified from Albert Park opener

The Blanchard Racing Team Mustang was found to be running an incorrect drop gear in its transaxle at the end of Thursday's running at the Melbourne circuit.

While the illegal ratio was a straight line disadvantage for Hazelwood, the zero tolerance approach to technical breaches means the car has been disqualified from the opening race – in which he finished last.

Hazelwood has also been demoted to rear of grid for today's race, given qualifying took place yesterday, although again he was only set to start second-last anyway.

Hazelwood will effectively be able to start fresh tomorrow when two new qualifying sessions will set the grids for the final two races of the weekend.

Shane van Gisbergen won yesterday's opener after holding off Brodie Kostecki in cool conditions that favoured the super soft tyre.

Van Gisbergen will start this afternoon's race from pole as well ahead of Will Brown, Broc Feeney and Brodie Kostecki.

The race kicks off at 2:55pm local time.

shares
comments

Supercars clarifies stance on driver "gagging"

Albert Park Supercars: Kostecki wins wild Race 2
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Australian GP should be "open-minded" about F1 night race

Australian GP should be "open-minded" about F1 night race

Formula 1

Australian GP should be "open-minded" about F1 night race Australian GP should be "open-minded" about F1 night race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Todd Hazelwood More from
Todd Hazelwood
Hazelwood reflects on maiden Gen3 test

Hazelwood reflects on maiden Gen3 test

Supercars

Hazelwood reflects on maiden Gen3 test Hazelwood reflects on maiden Gen3 test

First Gen3 Supercar hits the track

First Gen3 Supercar hits the track

Supercars

First Gen3 Supercar hits the track First Gen3 Supercar hits the track

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Supercars

BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover BRT Gen3 Mustang build breaks cover

Blanchard Racing Team More from
Blanchard Racing Team
Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

Supercars
Matt Stone Racing launch

Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions

BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions

Supercars

BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars

Supercars

BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars BRT lands top Porsche talent for Supercars

Latest news

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

F2 FIA F2
Melbourne

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3 F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3

F1 live: Follow Australian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 live: Follow Australian GP qualifying as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 live: Follow Australian GP qualifying as it happens F1 live: Follow Australian GP qualifying as it happens

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.