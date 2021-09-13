Tickets Subscribe
Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split
Supercars

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

By:

Brad Jones Racing has announced that Andre Heimgartner will join the team from the 2022 Supercars season onwards.

Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Having prompted a dramatic shift in the driver market with news of his own surprise exit from Kelly Grove Racing, Heimgartner is now locked in to effectively replace outgoing star Nick Percat at BJR.

According to the announcement the BJR deal is "long-term", following speculation Heimgartner was only offered a single-year contract extension with KGR, which played a big part in his decision to leave.

The deal will mark a second stint at BJR for the 26-year-old Kiwi, who got a last-minute call-up as an enduro co-driver in 2017 to replace the injured Ash Walsh.

Heimgartner and then-BJR full-timer Tim Slade went on to score an impressive third place on the Gold Coast.

That helped earn Heimgartner a full-time shot with what was at the time known as Nissan Motorsport the following season.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my new long-term signing with BJR,” he Heimgartner.

“BJR was a big part of my resurgence back onto the Supercars scene, with a last minute call up to replace the injured Ash Walsh in 2017 that resulted in a podium in the Gold Coast 500 with Tim Slade.

“To be joining such a legendary team with such great people, is an amazing opportunity and challenge I am really looking forward to. I can’t wait for the years ahead and much more success to come.”

Team owner Brad Jones added: "Andre is a familiar face with the BJR team and I’m extremely excited to have him on-board, full-time, for the 2022 season and beyond.

"I’ve watched him develop over the last few years and see a lot of potential in him. I think he’ll fit right in with our team and partners.

"I feel like we’ll be in a good position to fight for wins and podiums moving forward.”

It's expected that Heimgartner's current backer Ned Whiskey will follow him from KGR to BJR.

Heimgartner is the first driver to be formally locked in to BJR's four-car line-up for the 2022 season.

Jack Smith is highly likely to continue in his family-backed SCT Logistics entry, but there are question marks over both Todd Hazelwood and Macauley Jones.

Bryce Fullwood, who is likely to lose his WAU ride to Percat but is expected to land elsewhere, has been linked to the Albury-based squad.

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split
