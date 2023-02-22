Heimgartner completes Supercars test sweep
Andre Heimgartner edged Will Brown in the afternoon session of the official pre-season Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park.
The Brad Jones Racing driver made a fast start to the day when he comfortably topped a morning session held in mixed conditions.
The weather was similarly fickle across the four-hour afternoon session, with occasional rain shower interrupting the dry running.
Still the times ended up slightly faster overall, Heimgartner repeating his session-topping antics with a 1m29.678s.
As was the case in the morning Will Brown was second fastest, although this time the Erebus driver was only 0.01s adrift as he too cracked a mid-1m29s.
Brodie Kostecki was third fastest while Macauley Jones, Jack Smith and Bryce Fullwood all banked late laps to make it an all-BJR/Erebus top six.
A number of those laps came during an additional 15 minutes of running added to the cut-off after Nick Percat stopped with a loose wheel inside the last 10 of the scheduled minutes.
Another to improve during the extra time was Shane van Gisbergen, who made his first appearance near the top of the times with the seventh best lap.
At that point it was all Camaros in the top 10, although a last ditch effort from Todd Hazelwood in the Blanchard Racing Team Mustang saw him grab ninth, between Mark Winterbottom and Broc Feeney.
The next-best Mustang was was Chaz Mostert way down in 11th in his Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford.
The dominant showing from the Camaro comes amid parity complaints from Ford and head of a fresh VCAT aero homologation test next week.
The end of the official test means that the teams that have exhausted their pre-season allocation won't run again until practice for the Newcastle 500 in early March.
Teams such was WAU, Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing and Team 18 still have a day left that will be used next week.
Latest news
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly” Keselowski reveals how Daytona 500 shot “fell apart really quickly”
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule Brickyard weekend added to Indy NXT schedule
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more Netflix Drive to Survive Season 5: Release date, how to watch and more
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.