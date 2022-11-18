Hill confirmed at MSR for 2023 Supercars

As exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, Hill emerged over the Gold Coast 500 weekend as the runaway favourite to land the second MSR seat.

The GM has now made its 2023 line-up official, with Jack Le Brocq and Hill set to drive its two Camaros.

Hill will be one of two rookies in the Supercars field next year alongside current Super2 rival Matt Payne.

The Canberran has an impressive CV which includes winning both the Australian Formula Ford (2015) and Carrera Cup (2021) titles driving for his family-run CHE Racing squad.

This year he finally stepped out of the family team for what was his first season in a Supercar, joining Triple Eight for Super2.

He currently sits fourth in the second-tier standings with a round to go, while he also made his Bathurst 1000 debut last month with PremiAir Racing.

His rookie main game Supercars season will coincide with the introduction of the new Gen3 rules.

“It has been a goal of mine for years to compete at the highest level here in Australia," said Hill.

“We have massive potential here at MSR. The team has been building towards Gen3 for some time now.

"Everyone will have brand new cars, and I see it as a big opportunity for myself and the team to make an impact. It's the first time the playing field will have been level for years.

“I am grateful that [owner] Matt [Stone] and the team see my potential and are giving me this opportunity”

For Stone, who has made his intention to sign a rookie clear since Todd Hazelwood's impending departure went public, Hill is the ideal teammate for the experienced Le Brocq.

“It’s exciting to have another rookie in the fold here at MSR," he said.

"And in Cam, we see a lot of great potential with the experiences and success that he has had in multiple categories over the past few years.

“I think he is the perfect fit for the changing dynamic that comes with Gen3.”

Confirmation of the Hill deal is expected to lock in the field for the 2023 Supercars season, barring any unexpected changes at four-car teams Brad Jones Racing or Tickford Racing.

Expected 2023 Supercars field

Team # Driver Car Triple Eight Race Engineering 88 Broc Feeney Chevrolet Camaro Triple Eight Race Engineering 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet Camaro Dick Johnson Racing 11 Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang Dick Johnson Racing 17 Will Davison Ford Mustang Tickford Racing 5 James Courtney Ford Mustang Tickford Racing 6 Cameron Waters Ford Mustang Tickford Racing 55 Thomas Randle Ford Mustang Tickford Racing 56 Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Nick Percat Ford Mustang Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang Grove Racing 10 Matthew Payne Ford Mustang Grove Racing 26 David Reynolds Ford Mustang Erebus Motorsport 9 Will Brown Chevrolet Camaro Erebus Motorsport 99 Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet Camaro Team 18 18 Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet Camaro Team 18 20 Scott Pye Chevrolet Camaro Brad Jones Racing 4 Jack Smith Chevrolet Camaro Brad Jones Racing 8 Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet Camaro Brad Jones Racing 14 Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro Brad Jones Racing 96 Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro Matt Stone Racing 34 Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro Matt Stone Racing 35 Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro PremiAir Racing 31 James Golding Chevrolet Camaro PremiAir Racing 76 Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro Blanchard Racing Team 3 Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang