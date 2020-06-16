Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival

shares
comments
First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival
By:
Jun 16, 2020, 8:49 PM

The first handful of entries have been lodged for this November's Holden Bathurst Revival.

A mix racing Holdens have been entered for the non-competitive celebration of the outgoing brand, which will take place as part of the Bathurst International.

Among the cars already entered is a Perkins Engineering-built VR Commodore Supercar, a Holden Dealer Team-built Group A-spec VK Commodore and a 48-215 Holden from the early 1950s.

The Perkins Supercar, originally built as a VP for privateer driver Ian Love, now sports the colours it was raced in by Mike Imrie and Rodney Crick at the Bathurst 1000 in 1999.

According to its current owner Darren Freeman, driving the car at Bathurst will be a dream come true.

“I’ve been to Bathurst before, but not in a V8 Supercar, this is going to be a bucket list moment for me,” said Freeman.

“I’ve driven around the Mountain in my Clubman Birkin, but this will be something completely different.

“Bathurst is an iconic circuit. I’m one of those guys who’d get up early to watch the Bathurst 1000, sitting there all day with my dad and watch the whole race. Since I was five years old I’ve loved the place.

“To drive any car there is awesome, but to drive a Supercar in anger is going to be something again. And to have the chance to do it in a period correct, legitimate V8 Supercar is bucket list stuff for anyone who loves motorsport.”

The four-day Bathurst International will be held between November 12-15.

Perkins Engineering-built Commodore VR of Darren Freeman

Perkins Engineering-built Commodore VR of Darren Freeman

Photo by: Australian Racing Group

Next article
Winton medical chief officer passes away

Previous article

Winton medical chief officer passes away

Next article

Erebus appoints new managing director

Erebus appoints new managing director
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo completes Renault F1 test in Austria

2
Formula 1

Renault: 2026 engines will be F1's "next battlefield"

3
Supercars

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival

1h
4
Le Mans

Top 10 Le Mans 24 Hours heartbreaks

5
Supercars

Tickford unveils renovated workshop ahead of Supercars return

Latest videos

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Latest news

Erebus appoints new managing director
Supercars

Erebus appoints new managing director

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival
Supercars

First cars entered for Holden Bathurst Revival

Winton medical chief officer passes away
Supercars

Winton medical chief officer passes away

Hand sanitiser donated to Supercars teams
Supercars

Hand sanitiser donated to Supercars teams

The Bend in danger of losing 2020 Supercars round
Supercars

The Bend in danger of losing 2020 Supercars round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.