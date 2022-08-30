Holdsworth to retire from Supercars

The veteran has long been expected to part ways with Grove Racing at the end of the season, at least in a full-time capacity, to make way for rookie Matt Payne.

However it was also widely believed that he was the favourite to land the seat being vacated at Blanchard Racing Team by Tim Slade.

That won't be the case, though, with Holdsworth confirming today that he will step back from full-time driving at the end of the current campaign.

He will continue racing into the future, however only as a Bathurst 1000 co-driver.

"A big thank you to the people who have followed me, backed me and supported me over my many years in the sport," said Holdsworth.

"My fans, my sponsors, my friends, my family. And thank you to the teams and crews with whom I have worked and shared so many memorable experiences.”

“I particularly want to thank Rob Smith and Garry Rogers for having the faith to give me a start in the sport I love so much and which has contributed so much to my life.

“I will leave my full-time role in the sport proud of my approach and resilience. I’m also humbled by the countless number of friends I have made along the way, on the track, off the track and away from the track.

“The 500-plus Supercars races I’ve contested have brought victories and podiums across three different manufacturers, including winning the Bathurst 1000 which was the pinnacle of my time in the sport.

“For the remainder of 2022, I am committed to delivering the best results for the team and its partners, as well as for the dedicated staff and crew who pour their hearts and souls into the team.

“Thank you to the Grove family. I’ve enjoyed contributing to and being part of the Penrite/Grove team this year. It’s not over yet!”

As well as a Bathurst 1000 drive, Holdsworth will belatedly make a full-time move into his job in the commercial real estate industry.

Holdsworth debuted in Supercars back in 2005 as an enduro driver for Garry Rogers Motorsport, before joining the team as a full-timer the following year.

He would go on to race as a full-timer for Stone Brothers Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Tickford Racing before this latest stint at Grove Racing.

He racked up three race wins between 2006 and 2020 when he was forced to face an early retirement after losing his seat at Tickford Racing.

Holdsworth joined Walkinshaw Andretti United as an enduro driver in 2021 and won the Bathurst 1000 alongside Chaz Mostert.

He then scored an unexpected call-up to GR for 2022 when the squad decided Payne wasn't ready for the main game.