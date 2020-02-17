Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed
Tickford Racing has launched the last of its four Mustangs ahead of the 2020 Supercars season, with the covers coming off Lee Holdsworth's Ford.
Holdsworth will carry all new backing into his second season as a Tickford driver, with long-time team sponsor The Bottle-O making way for Truck Assist.
That means a grey and orange look for his 2020 Mustang, with secondary backing on the bonnet, guards and bumpers from Isuzu Trucks.
The new livery will make its debut at tomorrow's pre-season test at The Bend.
Read Also:
“I’m absolutely pumped to get the 2020 season started,” said Holdsworth, “and I can’t wait to take to the track the Truck Assist Ford Mustang.
"The car has come off great, and if it drives half as well as it looks I think we’ll be in for a really good year.
"Our 2019 was very solid, especially in the back half of the season. [Engineer] Sammy [Scaffidi] and I have gelled really well working together, and believe we can carry our speed from the end of last year into the new season. I’m really excited to get into it.”
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|Lee Holdsworth
|Teams
|Tickford Racing
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
