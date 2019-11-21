Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier this month, Holdsworth will be retained beyond his initial single-year deal off the back of a strong second half of the 2019 season.

It's now been confirmed that this new deal will run over two seasons, while Truck Assist, which currently backs Jack Le Brocq at Tekno, will replace The Bottle-O as the #5 Mustang's primary sponsor.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be able to say I’m staying with Tickford Racing in 2020 and driving the Truck Assist Ford Mustang,” Holdsworth said.

“We’ve had a great second half of 2019 and I really feel confident in the team and the car, so I’m very happy to be staying put.

"This year’s given my career a shot in the arm. I always felt I have many more good years in me, and this year I’ve been able to prove it, and I’m really grateful to Tickford that I’ll be able to continue fighting for top fives and podiums with them in 2020.”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards added: “Lee’s been great for us in and out of the car. He gelled with the team straight away at the start of this year, provides great insight in team meetings, and has been great with fans and sponsors.

"Once he acclimatised to our car the results started coming, and they came in droves. We’re more than happy to continue with Lee, and look forward to seeing him hoist more trophies in 2020.”

Current Truck Assist-backed driver Le Brocq is also set to join Tickford next year as a replacement for Walkinshaw-bound Chaz Mostert alongside Holdsworth, Cam Waters and Will Davison.

The future of The Bottle-O, which has been a backer at the squad since 2009, is yet to be determined, work continuing on a new deal.

"Today’s announcement does not mean any of our major partners are withdrawing from the team," read an additional statement from Tickford provided to Motorsport.com.

"Our commercial arrangements for 2020 continue to develop, and we look forward to announcing further sponsorship signings and renewals in the coming weeks.