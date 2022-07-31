Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2 Next / Percat to test Gen3 Mustang
Supercars / The Bend News

Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash

Thomas Randle and Andre Heimgartner are heading to hospital for further checks following their nasty start line crash at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash

Starting on the outside of the front row, Randle stalled at the start of the second Supercars race at The Bend.

Those immediately behind him managed to get through unscathed, however Andre Heimgartner wasn't so lucky, smacking the right rear of Randle's car.

Both drivers walked away from the nasty crash before being transported to the medical centre for checks.

Motorsport.com understands both Randle and Heimgartner are set for further scans in hospital, Randle for his ankle, and Heimgartner for lower abdomen pain.

Injuries aside, neither Randle nor Heimgartner will take any further part in The Bend SuperSprint, the damage to their respective cars too great to be repaired for the third race later today.

Nick Percat was also caught up in the incident, clipping Randle as he tried to squeeze past hard against the pit wall.

Walkinshaw Andretti United is currently scrambling to repair his car ahead of the final heat this afternoon.

"Not ideal. I thought I was clear of it, I saw it all happening," said Percat.

"We get the flags come up on the dash so I knew there was a stalled car. I could see it unfolding and I tried to get as far left as possible.

"It's an annoying amount of damage, it's peeled the side of the car off where the doors mount and everything. So you've got the bodywork side of things but you've also got front suspension, rear suspension, gearbox, uprights... it will be touch and go if we get back out."

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2
Previous article

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2
Next article

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

Percat to test Gen3 Mustang
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars Supercars

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Supercars driver Thomas Randle will undergo further scans on an injured ankle sustained in his nasty start line crash at The Bend yesterday.

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Nick Percat has now officially driven a Ford Supercar for the first time after cutting laps in the Gen3 prototype at The Bend.

Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am

Brodie Kostecki will race the Trans Am Camaro that Shane van Gisbergen was banned from at Queensland Raceway this week.

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale

Shane van Gisbergen overcame an early challenge from Cam Waters to win a wet final heat of The Bend SuperSprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.