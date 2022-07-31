Hospital checks for Randle, Heimgartner after start line crash

Starting on the outside of the front row, Randle stalled at the start of the second Supercars race at The Bend.

Those immediately behind him managed to get through unscathed, however Andre Heimgartner wasn't so lucky, smacking the right rear of Randle's car.

Both drivers walked away from the nasty crash before being transported to the medical centre for checks.

Motorsport.com understands both Randle and Heimgartner are set for further scans in hospital, Randle for his ankle, and Heimgartner for lower abdomen pain.

Injuries aside, neither Randle nor Heimgartner will take any further part in The Bend SuperSprint, the damage to their respective cars too great to be repaired for the third race later today.

Nick Percat was also caught up in the incident, clipping Randle as he tried to squeeze past hard against the pit wall.

Walkinshaw Andretti United is currently scrambling to repair his car ahead of the final heat this afternoon.

"Not ideal. I thought I was clear of it, I saw it all happening," said Percat.

"We get the flags come up on the dash so I knew there was a stalled car. I could see it unfolding and I tried to get as far left as possible.

"It's an annoying amount of damage, it's peeled the side of the car off where the doors mount and everything. So you've got the bodywork side of things but you've also got front suspension, rear suspension, gearbox, uprights... it will be touch and go if we get back out."