Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Bend open to Supercars layout change Next / O'Keeffe completes PremiAir Bathurst 1000 line-up
Supercars News

How Pye plans to save his Supercars season

Scott Pye will head to the Bathurst 1000 later this year more motivated than ever as he looks to salvage a tough 2022 Supercars campaign.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
How Pye plans to save his Supercars season

Despite promising car speed and a six Top 10 results, Pye's season has so far been hobbled by no less than five DNFs and two DNSs.

On two occasions the retirements have been due to mechanical failures, while spectacular crashes in the second races in both Perth and Darwin led to his car being scratched for the remained of the day.

Pye then clashed with Will Davison on the opening lap of the second heat of the Townsville which took him out of the race.

As a result of the non-scores and non-starts, Pye currently sits a lowly 19th in the standings.

Pye does have a plan to save his 2022 season, though, and that's to win the Bathurst 1000.

He says victory in the Great Race would heavily outweigh his bad luck this season, as well as make amends for the fact he didn't turn a single racing lap of Mount Panorama last year due to an early power steering failure.

He has prior form at Bathurst, too, having twice finished second in the Great Race.

"We've had great car speed, so that's not something I'm disappointed in, but it hasn't come to fruition," Pye told Motorsport.com.

"So you put more emphasis on Bathurst. People always say, championship or Bathurst? I think it's fair to say we won't get what we want out of the championship this year, but that doesn't mean we can't win Bathurst.

"For me, if I have this year but win Bathurst, I'll feel pretty good about it. So there will be a huge emphasis on that in the lead-up with fitness and making sure we do make the right call on the co-driver.

"Bathurst is a big ticket item for us. Finishing second there twice, the first time was cool, the second time was still cool, but it kind of sucked. To win it would be something else. That's my goal."

Who Pye will share his quest for Great Race glory with is not yet clear now that his co-driver James Golding has left the team for a full-time opportunity with PremiAir Racing.

The team initially sounded out Porsche factory driver Earl Bamber, who was unavailable, and has since focussed its efforts on local talent.

The likes of young talent Tyler Everingham and Jayden Ojeda are yet to be locked into drives, as are more experienced drivers such as Luke Youlden and Garry Jacobson.

"We've got a good short list with some great young guys as well as experienced guys," said Pye.

"I think we'll go to Bathurst in a good spot to get a result.

"There are some really fast kids all and they are all more experienced than I was when I got my start. So I kind of give them the benefit of the doubt. You need someone to give you that shot.

"I'd only done four events in a Supercar when I made my first start in a main series car. I think these guys that we are looking at are more experienced than I was, so I would hope they would be in the same mindset as I was going in.

"You're not going to make your career that weekend, but you can certainly break it by doing a bad job.

"I think these kids are really good prospects, but then you've got experienced guys to choose from as well. It's motorsport. There's never a solid set of hands, because anything can happen. But you make a calculated decision and I think we've got some good people to choose from.

"The team has been awesome, [owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt] and [team manager] Bruin [Beasley] have been very fluid about who we are choosing. It's a team decision.

"Whoever we end up with I know I'll be 100 per cent happy with."

shares
comments
The Bend open to Supercars layout change
Previous article

The Bend open to Supercars layout change
Next article

O'Keeffe completes PremiAir Bathurst 1000 line-up

O'Keeffe completes PremiAir Bathurst 1000 line-up
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000

Perkins to run Brock tribute livery at Sandown Sandown
Supercars

Perkins to run Brock tribute livery at Sandown

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Scott Pye More from
Scott Pye
Team 18's co-driver concerns easing
Supercars

Team 18's co-driver concerns easing

Covers come off Pye's Indigenous Round livery Darwin
Supercars

Covers come off Pye's Indigenous Round livery

Crash forces Pye, Winterbottom to share car for test
Supercars

Crash forces Pye, Winterbottom to share car for test

Team 18 More from
Team 18
Team 18 confirms Golding departure
Supercars

Team 18 confirms Golding departure

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out Darwin
Supercars

BJR completes Indigenous livery roll-out

Team 18 appoints new team manager
Supercars

Team 18 appoints new team manager

Latest news

Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000

Jayden Ojeda will return to Matt Stone Racing for a second consecutive Bathurst 1000 campaign.

Perkins to run Brock tribute livery at Sandown
Supercars Supercars

Perkins to run Brock tribute livery at Sandown

Jack Perkins will celebrate four decades since his father Larry teamed up with Peter Brock with a tribute livery at Sandown.

O'Keeffe completes PremiAir Bathurst 1000 line-up
Supercars Supercars

O'Keeffe completes PremiAir Bathurst 1000 line-up

PremiAir Racing has named Dylan O'Keeffe as James Golding's co-driver for the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

How Pye plans to save his Supercars season
Supercars Supercars

How Pye plans to save his Supercars season

Scott Pye will head to the Bathurst 1000 later this year more motivated than ever as he looks to salvage a tough 2022 Supercars campaign.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.