Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

By:
Nov 6, 2019, 7:47 PM

Walkinshaw Andretti United has recreated the famous 1999 Holden Racing Team livery for this weekend's retro-themed Sandown 500.

The team's two Commodores will sport the red, white and blue look, complete with the HRT lion and helmet on the side.

The livery celebrates 20 years since the successful 1999 campaign, when the team, then running Holden's factory programme, claimed a third title in four years with Craig Lowndes.

The team also took eight round wins from 13, 21 race wins from 33, and took a one-two for the Sandown round (two wins for Mark Skaife, one for Lowndes), which was a sprint event thanks to the '500' moving to Queensland Raceway.

“The 1999 livery is iconic, it’s a big piece of our history, and it’s absolutely amazing to see it replicated on-track this weekend," said WAU director Ryan Walkinshaw.

“I could talk for days about how good it looks, but I think the fan response to this is going to speak volumes. It’s not only our loyal fans, who have stood by us for years and years, that are going to love this, we think the entire Supercars fan base will.

“The lion and helmet means so much to so many, including my family, and to have it back reminds people of who we are, and what we stand for.

“To have Mobil 1 in their true position on the bonnet speaks volumes about their support over the journey, and their commitment to our team, but it’s also fantastic to see new partners like Winning Appliances and Appliances Online on such an amazing livery, which they work so well with.

“1999 was an incredible year for the team, and a perfect weekend at Sandown, let’s hope we can replicate that this weekend.”

Read Also:

The Clayton squad's most recent enduro success came at its home circuit, Garth Tander and Warren Luff winning the 2016 Sandown 500 in what was the final year of the HRT era.

Luff is still one of the team's co-drivers, partnering Scott Pye, while James Courtney will have Jack Perkins alongside him for the final 500 at Sandown.

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden livery
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest results Standings

