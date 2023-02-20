Subscribe
Previous / Monster Supercars Ford Mustang breaks cover
Supercars News

Illness rules Fraser out of Supercars test

Tickford Racing's rookie signing Declan Fraser will sit out the pre-season Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Illness rules Fraser out of Supercars test

The 22-year-old has been battling tonsillitis for the past week, having initially suffered through the shakedown of his new Ford Mustang with a sore throat last Wednesday.

He later ended up being treated in hospital with antibiotics and intravenous fluids.

Based on medical advice it has now been decided that Fraser will sit out Wednesday's all-in pre-season test at SMP.

His car will instead be shared by drivers from the Tickford Racing co-driver pool which is expected to include James Moffat and Zak Best.

“Giving the co-drivers some extra time in the car early on is certainly not going to hurt and we’ll have the added benefit of getting feedback and also gives them the chance to get to grips with the Gen3 a little earlier too," said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

"We’re focussed on making some good out of an unfortunate situation.

“Declan is a fit young bloke and we’re confident he’ll be back, fighting fit and ready to go in no time.”

 

shares
comments

Monster Supercars Ford Mustang breaks cover
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Monster Supercars Ford Mustang breaks cover

Monster Supercars Ford Mustang breaks cover

Supercars

Monster Mustang breaks cover Monster Supercars Ford Mustang breaks cover

Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era

Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era

Supercars

Triple Eight unveils new Gen3 look Triple Eight unveils new look for Gen3 era

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Declan Fraser
Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Supercars

Tickford locks in 2023 engineers Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Supercars

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Kostecki responds to Tickford split

Kostecki responds to Tickford split

Supercars

Kostecki responds to Tickford split Kostecki responds to Tickford split

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Randle explains Gen3's mental demands

Randle explains Gen3's mental demands

Supercars

Randle explains Gen3 mental demands Randle explains Gen3's mental demands

Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Supercars

Castrol Mustang breaks cover Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for Courtney Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot

Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot Hamlin: “Messed up” pit strategy cost me Daytona 500 shot

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

Formula 1

Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles Russell: Williams couldn't have hired better F1 team boss than Vowles

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

Formula 1

F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023 F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win

NAS NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty enjoy 'validation' of Daytona 500 win

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.