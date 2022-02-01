Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Supercars cuts wildcard allocations
Supercars News

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams

By:

Sporting a themed livery will be compulsory for Supercars teams at the official Indigenous Event in Darwin this year.

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams

The Australian category has formalised long-held plans to make the Hidden Valley round its official Indigenous Event for this season.

Celebrating Indigenous culture is common in Australian sport, with both major football codes, the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League, holding official Indigenous rounds.

As part of the Indigenous push for the Darwin Triple Crown, the 2022 version of the Supercars Operations Manual specifies that a themed livery will be compulsory.

“For the Official Supercars Indigenous Event (Merlin Darwin Triple Crown), it is compulsory for each car to have a designated Indigenous themed livery,” reads the rule book.

“Each team must submit a complete colour graphic illustration representing the proposed design and colour scheme that the team intends to use on the car thirty (30) days prior to the event for cultural approval/appropriateness.”

Teams have run special liveries to celebrate the trip to the Northern Territory in the past, starting with Triple Eight's 'red dust' livery back in 2008.

Garry Rogers Motorsport ran Indigenous-themed liveries in 2017 and 2018 while Dick Johnson Racing ran one-off colours for Hidden Valley last year.

The scope of what will satisfy requirements for the compulsory livery for 2022 isn't specified in the rules.

However it's expected that something similar to the roof and rear wing graphics used by Triple Eight in Darwin last year would suffice.

shares
comments
Supercars cuts wildcard allocations
Previous article

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations

Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars cuts wildcard allocations
Supercars

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations

Supercars adds more super soft rounds for 2022 Grove Racing driver announcement
Supercars

Supercars adds more super soft rounds for 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams
Supercars Supercars

Indigenous liveries compulsory for Supercars teams

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations
Supercars Supercars

Supercars cuts wildcard allocations

Supercars adds more super soft rounds for 2022
Supercars Supercars

Supercars adds more super soft rounds for 2022

Van Gisbergen to make Australian rally debut
Other rally Other rally

Van Gisbergen to make Australian rally debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.