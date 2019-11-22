Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

Pye and McLaughlin staged a public back-and-forth via the popular social media platform yesterday, centred around DJR Team Penske's raft of infractions from the Bathurst 1000.

The quarrel started when Pye took exception to a comment from McLaughlin saying he'd been "annoyed with my peers" as the saga had played out.

“You must understand that some people are going to be pissed off that a car and team that’s constantly found to be illegal continue to get meaningless penalties," Pye wrote.

“Not saying you wouldn’t have won, clearly doing a great job, but who knows!

“It will forever be tainted and that isn’t because of the other drivers’ mentalities it’s because of your team’s doing.”

McLaughlin responded with: “Now when you say our car was found to be “constantly illegal” that’s false.

“We were found once of a technical infringement in 1 qualifying, out of 325 times being scrutineered up until Sandown.

“So now you understand why I believe this is how our title hasn’t been tainted.”

But Pye wasn't quite done, adding: "Even if it was once that's enough to bring everything into question. Lance Armstrong (most tested athlete) was caught once, but it ruined his whole career."

The clash has prompted Supercars to take action, CEO Sean Seamer set to personally write to teams and drivers tonight to reiterate the importance of adhering to the category's social media policy.

Similar public comments and clashes have led to drivers receiving official warnings from Supercars at other points this season, including one from McLaughlin about parity.

Cam Waters, meanwhile, hit out at Pye over the Armstrong comment during this evening's post-practice press conference in Newcastle.

"For everything that’s happened, it’s not Scotty’s fault," said the Tickford star.

"He has nothing to do with any of that. It kind of is what it is, what’s happened. The things that have happened with the engine stuff, it was pretty minute – it’s happened, move on.

"That’s what’s a bit poor, I guess from those guys, saying that kind of shit.

"I love banter but that’s shit. There’s no more to that, it shouldn’t be said."