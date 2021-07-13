International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist

That's according to Whincup himself, who will transition from driver to Triple Eight Race Engineering team boss at the end of the current campaign.

Teenager Broc Feeney, who is currently part of T8's Super2 programme, is the overwhelming favourite to take over the #88 entry next season.

He did his cause plenty of good last weekend too with a clean sweep on the streets of Townsville, Feeney topping both practice sessions, taking both pole positions and winning both races.

While Whincup openly admits Feeney is in the mix and doing all the right things, he is also adamant that there are other drivers still in contention.

However they aren't necessarily Supercars drivers, with some international names on the shortlist as well.

"Broc’s part of the team and he did a fantastic job in Super2 [in Townsville]," said Whincup.

"So he’s certainly one driver in the mix, and he’s doing absolutely everything he can to grab the #88 seat next year.

“There’s a few. They come and go. There's not too many Australians, or local drivers, that are in the mix, but there’s a few internationals.

“But, Broc’s put himself in the best position by just going out there and driving well, qualifying well, and then racing hard. He’s doing a very, very good job.”

Despite the unique nature of a Supercar and a history of good overseas drivers struggling to tame them, Triple Eight has never been shy when its come to putting imports in its cars.

It famously fielded a wildcard entry for Mattias Ekstrom and Andy Priaulx at the Bathurst 1000, the pair finishing an impressive 10th.

Factory Porsche drivers Matt Campbell and Earl Bamber then scored Supercars endurance drives alongside Shane van Gisbergen in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

A number of local options outside of Feeney have been taken off the market recently, with the likes of Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat re-signing with their current teams.

Cam Waters is also supposedly unavailable thanks to an option on his Tickford Racing contract.