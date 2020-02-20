Sign in
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Jacobson accepts blame for Holdsworth clash

Jacobson accepts blame for Holdsworth clash
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 6:52 AM

Garry Jacobson has taken the blame for his session-ending clash with Lee Holdsworth in practice for the Adelaide 500.

Jacobson meandered onto the racing line through Turn 3 while on an out-lap late in the session, right as Holdsworth arrived on a flyer.

The pair made side-to-side contact before both coming to a rest down the escape road at Turn 4, Jacobson apologising to Holdsworth on the spot.

“When you’re in the wrong you’re in the wrong, I’ll wear it,” he later told the official broadcast.

“I was going too slow. I had a green set of tyres on, was doing brake temp.

“When I was going up the hill from Turn 3 to 4 I thought I’ll stay to the right, he’ll go left.

“I saw him struggling in the mirrors and I think it was just a clumsy error on my behalf.

“I’m sorry to Tickford and to the boys. When it’s your fault, it is your fault.”

Read Also:

Holdsworth said the incident was "annoying" but accepted Jacobson's apology.

“We just went out on greens, we’d tuned the car up and were getting somewhere,” he said.

“I came through Turn 1-2-3 fully committed, had the lights on and saw Jacobson up the road. I just assumed he would get out of the way but he sat on the racing line.

"I went to go left, he went left, so then I went right and he went right.

“It’s one of those things. It’s a bit annoying at this stage of the weekend. He straight away said sorry, he stuffed up. We’ll move on.”

The resulting red flag robbed the session of the usual last-minute scramble of quick times, leaving David Reynolds on top.

 
Adelaide 500: Reynolds tops shortened first practice

Adelaide 500: Reynolds tops shortened first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Drivers Lee Holdsworth , Garry Jacobson
Teams Tickford Racing , Matt Stone Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 2 Starts in
20 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

