Jacobson to race MSR Holden in 2020

The former Super2 champion will make on off-season move from Kelly Racing to Matt Stone Racing, spearheading the Queensland team's expansion from one to two cars.

That means a move back to Holden hardware for the first time since his 2015 second-tier campaign, Jacobson set to pilot a Triple Eight-built ZB Commodore after a number of years in Fords and Nissans.

The 27-year-old is MSR's first confirmed driver for next season, the team's second entry likely to be split across two drivers, Kurt Kostecki and Zane Goddard having been linked to that seat.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be selected by Matt Stone Racing as the first driver announced for its expanded programme in 2020," said Jacobson.

“The move for me is pretty exciting, to be honest. The team has now had 12 months with a Triple Eight Race Engineering-built car, so I'll walk through the door with the team being comfortable with the equipment they’ll be providing me.

“Additionally, having a second car alongside in the garage will be a huge advantage and it will be a big year for everyone with that expansion."

Team owner Matt Stone added: “MSR is excited about the 2020 season ahead, and very pleased to secure Garry Jacobson as part of the expansion of the team.”

"Garry has showcased his driving talent across many classes and we look forward to building success together.

“Garry fits firmly with MSR’s mission to support and build young drivers into champions.”

MSR's 2019 driver Todd Hazelwood will replace Tim Slade in Brad Jones Racing's line-up next season.

Kelly Racing, meanwhile, is scaling back to two cars for 2020, Jacobson and Simona de Silvestro departing as Rick Kelly and Andre Heimgartner move from the Altima to Ford Mustangs.