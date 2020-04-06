Kelly builds home-made simulator out of wood

While a number of Supercars drivers are regular sim races, others, including Kelly, have been forced to acquire online racing gear since the announcement of the official Eseries.

Most, including Jamie Whincup, Fabian Coulthard, David Reynolds and Todd Hazelwood have opted for new state-of-the-art set-ups.

Kelly, however, has taken a different approach.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner decided to build a low-tech simulator frame himself, utilising a camping chair housed in a wooden structure.

Kelly Racing has documented the simulator build in a short video series, which offers a comparison to the more elaborate set-up built by Kelly's teammate, and more experienced sim racer, Andre Heimgartner.

The Supercars All Stars Eseries starts this Wednesday night.