Kelly Racing shelves Nissan Super2 plans

As part of the squad's off-season overhaul, there had been plans to field up to three Altimas in the second-tier series alongside the pair of Ford Mustangs in the main game.

However, with the focus having been on both the Mustang build and the in-house Ford V8 engine programme, KR has elected to step back from the Super2 plans.

The team has put the transporter earmarked for the Super2 programme, as well as three race-ready Super2-spec Altimas, up for sale.

KR will continue to support title-winning Super2 squad MW Motorsport, which has successfully fielded Altimas in the second-tier for the past few seasons.

“Unfortunately we’ve made the difficult decision to not take part in Super2 this year," said team owner Todd Kelly.

"With the goals we have set for ourselves with the Mustang Supercar programme we decided we needed to focus solely on the development of the new car and continue to put all of our resource into that.

“This was not an easy decision, particularly given that the Super2 cars are all built and ready to race, however in order to put ourselves in the best possible position with the Mustangs, we’ve decided not to go down that path.

“We’ll be selling the Super2 cars and equipment to give someone else the opportunity to get into the sport. They’re a really good, competitive package so hopefully we can see them back on track and up the pointy end.”

KR also fielded as many as four cars in TCR Australia last year, however that programme won't continue in 2020.

