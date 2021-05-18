Tickets Subscribe
Previous / DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner
Supercars News

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test

By:

Rick Kelly joined Kelly Grove Racing for today's Supercars test at Winton.

Kelly joins Winton Supercars test

The recently-retired racer continued his testing and ride day deal with his family team by cutting laps in both David Reynolds and Andre Heimgartner's cars at the rural Victorian circuit today.

The laps came three months after he last drove a Supercar at a ride day back in February this year.

At that stage Kelly was expected to sign a Bathurst 1000 deal with the team, however that didn't materialise.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner is understood to not be in the market for a co-driver role.

KGR has since locked in Luke Youlden to partner Reynolds and Earl Bamber to partner Heimgartner for the 2021 running of the Great Race.

Neither of those drivers were on hand for today's test.

GT regular and team part-owner Brenton Grove was there today and spent some time in Heimgartner's NED Whiskey-backed Mustang.

All of the Victorian teams were in action at the test today with the majority of co-drivers also cutting laps.

One exception was Erebus Motorsport, which used the day as a rookie test for Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki. That means Jack Perkins and David Russell missed out.

Tickford's US-based co-driver Alex Premat also didn't make the trip for the test due to Australia's ongoing border protocols.

The test fell less than a fortnight before the next round of the Supercars season at the very same circuit.

However the teams weren't able to use the brand new super soft compound Dunlop tyre that will make its debut at the event.

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner

DJR Supercars to offer test for Formula Ford winner
Series Supercars
Drivers Rick Kelly
Teams Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

