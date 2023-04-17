Subscribe
Key Supercars parity data uncovered

Key Centre of Gravity data with the new Gen3 Supercars has come to light, with little between the nine cars that underwent recent parity testing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars staged its first formal CoG test with the new-spec cars at Tickford Racing's factory in Melbourne following the recent Australian Grand Prix.

A total of nine cars, split across the Ford and Chevrolet teams, were used for the testing to determine if either marque had an advantage.

Motorsport.com understands that there was little between the nine cars with all falling within 0.4 degrees of the same tolerance.

For context that figure is thought to have been more like 2.1 degrees back in 2019 when CoG was a flashpoint of controversy following the introduction of the Gen2 Ford Mustang.

That 2019 test, also staged post-AGP, led to massive changes to the Gen2 cars with ballast added to the roofline of both the Mustang and the Holden ZB Commodore.

This time, however, there aren't expected to be any sweeping changes as a result of the CoG testing based on the closeness of the outcome.

Some ballast positioning has already been mandated based on factors such as the differing engine architectures between the Ford and GM products.

Supercars released a statement regarding the latest CoG testing late last week.

“Work continues, preliminary results show the two cars are very close,” a Supercars spokesperson said.

“A more in depth analysis and study involving different car configurations is underway.”

Parity continues to be a hot topic in the Supercars paddock off the back of a dominant display from Camaro-shod drivers on the fast, flowing Albert Park circuit several weeks back.

That has renewed fears from Ford and its teams and drivers that the 5.7-litre Chevrolet V8 engine has an advantage over the 5.4-litre Ford unit from fourth gear onwards.

The Chevrolet motor has already been given a longer shift cut as part of earlier moves to paritise the motors.

