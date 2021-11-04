KGR confirms Youlden as Sydney sub

Reynolds has been sidelined due to his incomplete COVID-19 vaccination coverage, an earlier exemption for the vaccine deemed non-compliant by New South Wales health officials.

He has since had his first jab but will be sidelined for the remaining three SMP events as he waits for his second dose.

He is expected to return in time for the Bathurst 1000.

As revealed by Motorsport.com, Youlden – who will partner Reynolds at the Bathurst 1000 – will take over the #26 Penrite Mustang for this weekend's second SMP event.

The announcement only covers off this weekend's SMP round and not the two after that.

This will mark the Bathurst winner's first solo start in Supercars despite a career as a co-driver spanning two decades.

"I'm super pumped to get the opportunity to drive my first ever sprint round this weekend," said Youlden.

"Getting these laps under my belt before we head to Bathurst will be great preparation before we take on the 1000 in December."

Matt Campbell, who is Andre Heimgartner's Bathurst partner, is expected to drive the car in at least one of the remaining Sydney events.

Practice for the Sydney SuperNight kicks off on Saturday.