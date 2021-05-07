Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Walkinshaw returns to Australia
Supercars News

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

By:

Kelly Grove Racing has shelved a short-lived plan to run a wildcard Supercars entry later this season.

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

The Ford squad is currently building a new Mustang for Andre Heimgartner, which will make its debut later this season.

The promise of the extra set of wheels prompted the team to seriously discuss a wildcard programme for later this season, likely as a third entry for the Bathurst 1000.

However the team has since opted to shelve that plan and focus on its primary entries for David Reynolds and Heimgartner.

"I was asked about [a wildcard] a few times towards the end of last year by people wanting to run with us," team co-owner Todd Kelly told Motorsport.com.

"But at that point I didn't have a car and I didn't really plan on finishing another car.

"We have a brand new bare Mustang shell and we've been stockpiling all of the spares, and we're at a point now where it's not a massive investment to finish that car off.

"So I thought it would be good to give Andre a new car. And it's better to spend that bit to get it finished, because if we go to Gen3 the shell won't be worth much but a complete car will be.

"So we decided to press on and finish that. The guys are working on it bit-by-bit at the moment.

"Anyway we thought if we had that new car, and Andre was in it before Bathurst, we might be able to run a wildcard [with his current car].

"We through some ideas around with drivers, but it didn't get much further than that. But we did speak about it."

The Supercars wildcard system allows teams to field one-off entries without the commitment of a Racing Entitlements Contract.

The Bathurst 1000 is a popular event for wildcards, some examples including the Triple Eight entry for Mattias Ekstrom/Andy Priaulx in 2013 and the Supergirls entry for Simona de Silvestro and Renee Gracie that ran in 2015 and 2016.

Garry Rogers Motorsport ran a wildcard for Jayden Ojeda and Taylor Everingham at Bathurst last year, while T8 has already confirmed an entry for Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney this year.

There are two wildcards in the field for this weekend's round at The Bend, Thomas Randle (Tickford Racing) and Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United), as part of individual three-round deals that also include Darwin and Perth later in the season.

shares
comments
Walkinshaw returns to Australia

Previous article

Walkinshaw returns to Australia
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Kelly Grove Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Supercars

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

2h
3
Super Formula

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

1h
4
MotoGP

Rossi has SRT’s support after worst-ever MotoGP season start

11h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen: Understandable Mercedes staff want Red Bull challenge

10h
Latest news
KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan
SUPC

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

2h
Walkinshaw returns to Australia
SUPC

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

4h
2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

8h
2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

9h
Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
SUPC

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

May 6, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock 00:27
Supercars
21h

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted 00:36
Supercars
May 4, 2021

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Supershots Tasmania 01:33
Supercars
Apr 22, 2021

Supershots Tasmania

Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Walkinshaw returns to Australia
Supercars

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview The Bend
Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation Sandown
Supercars

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply
Supercars

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race Sandown
Supercars

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Walkinshaw returns to Australia
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

Supercars The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan
Supercars Supercars

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis
Super Formula Super Formula

Makino to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

Verstappen: Understandable Mercedes staff want Red Bull challenge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Understandable Mercedes staff want Red Bull challenge

Latest news

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan
Supercars Supercars

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

Walkinshaw returns to Australia
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw returns to Australia

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 The Bend SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars The Bend SuperSprint session times and preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.