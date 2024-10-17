Kostecki details "horrible" illness on way to Bathurst victory

Brodie Kostecki has provided details on just how sick he was on the way to taking his first Bathurst 1000 win last weekend.

Speaking on Supercars' Drivers Only podcast, Kostecki said: "Well, I had the shits with myself, but I literally had the shits that day.

“Physically, I was feeling horrible to the point where I was on the shred. It was not good. I wasn't feeling good on Friday.

“On the Friday, I was just minimal laps trying to stay fresh for qualifying. But yeah, I was getting a bit of double vision and all that sort of stuff going on. Bit feverish.

“I was glad to actually just put it in the Shootout, to be honest.”

Such were Kostecki's issues that co-driver Todd Hazelwood was wary about sharing the car in the race with an unwell teammate, joking: “We did joke on Saturday, like, we're going to have to put a garbage bag in the seat.

“Like, ‘I don't want to be sitting in that’.”

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Photo by: Edge Photographics

Under the circumstances, the flat-out 30-lap sprint to the end of the race with Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney barely a second behind him – all the while managing a tight fuel window – was even more impressive.

“Those last 30 laps there were gruelling, they were so intense,” Kostecki said.

“It was within a second for a lot of, you know, for over 50 percent of that last stint. And I've got a display on my dash that shows me how far Broc was behind me.

“I'd be going down the hill every lap, pretty much hanging my balls out on the line, ready to write this Chiko roll off and roll through the sand.”

The 26-year-old has two rounds remaining until the end of the season, after which he will move to Dick Johnson Racing to race a Ford Mustang in 2025.