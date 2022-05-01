Kostecki "pissed off" by cousin crash

Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Wanneroo Raceway News

Jake Kostecki says he was "pissed off" to have a Top 10 result taken away by a run-in with his cousin Brodie at the Perth SuperNight.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Jake Kostecki says he was "pissed off" to have a Top 10 result taken away by a run-in with his cousin Brodie at the Perth SuperNight.

The two cousins were locked in battle with Broc Feeney at the back end of the Top 10 in the final of three races at Wanneroo this evening.

On the penultimate lap Brodie Kostecki looked to dive down the inside of Feeney into the final corner.

However the desperate lunge meant he couldn't make the corner, his Erebus Holden crunching into the side of cousin Jake's Tickford Ford.

Jake was left stranded deep in the sand, while Brodie was able to keep going and finished 21st.

Feeney was also slowed by the incident and dropped back to 11th at the finish.

“Yeah pretty pissed off," said Jake Kostecki when quizzed by Fox Sports after returning to the Tickford garage.

"We were racing in the Top 10 there. We’ve had a few struggles the last few rounds but [we were] finally getting some pace in the car.

"Brodie obviously missed his brake marker or something, I don’t know what he did, but took me out and that’s the end of it."

Brodie Kostecki took full blame for the crash and said he would apologise to Jake.

“Tose two were banging doors coming out of the bowl and I was coming up to them with speed and just went up the inside," he explained.

"I just got a bit too close to Broc and just made a silly mistake on my behalf.

"It ruined Jake’s race which, you don’t want to ruin anyone’s race or take anyone out and it’s family as well.

"I just locked the front when I went to move over a little bit and just doored them both off the track.

"It's completely my fault and also ruined a half decent result for the crew as well.

"I have to go find them afterwards and apologise, so yep, sorry to them both, it was my fault."

