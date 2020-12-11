Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham departs Supercars TV team

Larkham departs Supercars TV team
By:

Mark Larkham is the latest Supercars TV talent to confirm that he won't be part of the broadcast next season.

The former driver and popular TV tech whiz, best known for his informal whiteboard analysis work, won't play a role in the new TV deal split between Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

He's the second high-profile talent to leave Supercars Media along with experienced pit reporter Riana Crehan.

"I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed the opportunity Supercars have given me over many years,” Larkham said.

“From the whiteboard to the Hino Hub, the freedom and flexibility I’ve been given to create and contribute to the telecast has been a blast.

“So, I just hope in some way my small part has help fans understand some of the nuances of this cool sport we all love, whilst we laughed a little along the way.

“So, I’ll just say this... cold beer, feet up and ready for Mustang versus Camaro in 2022."

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer thanked 'Larko' for his service to the category's broadcast in recent years.

“Larko is a true broadcasting professional and has been a valued member of our Supercars Media team dating back to 2006 with his most recent three-year stint being in pitlane,” said Seamer.

“His diverse skills have not only provided us great coverage from pit lane and the commentary box but have also provided Supercars with a world-class personality who has made a memorable contribution to the broadcast for many years.

“Many fans will have their own favourite Larko memory from his time with the broadcast team and we are grateful for everything he has contributed in the way that only he could.

“Mark will always be a part of the Supercars family and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Larkham has been an on-again, off-again part of the broadcast in recent years; he was part of the Seven coverage until its lost the rights at the end of 2014, before moving to a non-live coverage analyst role at Network 10 the following season.

He returned to the race weekend broadcast team in a pit reporter role with Supercars Media for the 2018 season.

