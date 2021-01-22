Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

shares
comments
Larkham returns to Supercars TV team
By:

Supercars has backflipped on its unpopular decision to axe Mark Larkham from its broadcast team.

The former racer was initially left without a role in a new-look broadcast line-up for 2021, the first year of a new TV deal with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

His axing came as part of a push from Supercars to be less technical, and more appealing to a broader audience, in its broadcast.

It was the second high-profile axing in quick succession, following experienced pit reporter Riana Crehan's exit.

But the decision sparked a furious reaction from fans, with an online petition and 'Save Larko' social media campaign reaching huge numbers.

The backlash swiftly led to a re-think at Supercars HQ and prompted efforts to reconcile with Larkham and bring him back into the fold.

Those efforts have been successful, Supercars confirming today that Larkham will be back on TV screens this season.

"We do listen, and it is clear how much the fans love Larko," said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.  
"It was a mistake for us to part ways, but the outpouring of support from our fans proved we couldn't carry on without him.   It gives us great pride in knowing how strongly our fans care about Larko, and how much they care about Supercars."

Supercars is understood to have reached out to Larkham shortly after his axing went public, but was met with a hesitant reaction from the popular pundit.

That theory is backed up by Larkham's own comments regarding his reinstatement, in which he thanked Supercars for giving him time to make a decision about his immediate future.

"Like Supercars, I could not in good conscience ignore the will of the fans whose very participation has kept me in the business for most of my life," he said.

"At the end of the day, this is not about me, this is about the fans. The fans that love our sport, watch our telecasts, buy tickets and team merchandise, and keep the whole show alive.

"They spoke, Supercars listened and responded.

"So in a really good way, over Christmas you did put an enormous weight, not burden, on my shoulders, and Supercars gave me lots of time to consider my position, and I thank them for that.

"Add to that my deep love of our sport and the fact that Supercars, and Sean in particular, allowed me to agree a very clear pathway back in, where most importantly I can continue to do what I do, including bumble, fall, drop things and make mistakes."

While not confirmed, Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife are expected to continue as race callers for Supercars this season.

Craig Lowndes is set to continue his analyst role alongside host Jessica Yates, while Garth Tander is in talks regarding a broadcast role as well.

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Previous article

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

1998 Belgian GP: When the Schumachers went to war
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

1998 Belgian GP: When the Schumachers went to war

Sainz to make Ferrari F1 test debut at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz to make Ferrari F1 test debut at Fiorano

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk

Latest news

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

No super soft tyres for pre-season Supercars tests
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

No super soft tyres for pre-season Supercars tests

Revised Supercars tests held behind closed doors
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Revised Supercars tests held behind closed doors

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

2
Formula 1

1998 Belgian GP: When the Schumachers went to war

3
Formula 1

Sainz to make Ferrari F1 test debut at Fiorano

11h
4
Formula 1

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk

21h

Latest news

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Larkham returns to Supercars TV team

Supercars
54m
Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Blanchard Racing Team signs ex-Erebus engineer

Supercars
3h
No super soft tyres for pre-season Supercars tests

No super soft tyres for pre-season Supercars tests

Supercars
4h
Revised Supercars tests held behind closed doors

Revised Supercars tests held behind closed doors

Supercars
Jan 19, 2021
Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery

Randle declared fit after chemotherapy, surgery

Supercars
Jan 19, 2021

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.