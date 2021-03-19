Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

By:

Tickford Racing has added more heat shielding to its pedal boxes after Jack Le Brocq left Bathurst with third degree burns on his foot.

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

Le Brocq sustained serious burns to his right foot during the Supercars season-opener, a blister after Saturday's race worsening to the point that he lost feeling during Sunday's race.

The issue has since been traced back to Le Brocq's height, which means his foot is hard up against the firewall when he's at full throttle.

While he was the only of Tickford's three drivers to suffer bad burns at Bathurst, Le Brocq says additional heat shielding has been added to all of the team's Mustangs ahead of this weekend's Sandown SuperSprint.

"Because I'm quite tall, with my seating position I'm a little bit more stretched out," Le Brocq explained. 

"At full throttle my foot is almost on the firewall. It was quite warm at Bathurst and a lot of wide-open throttle as well. The guys have put a lot more work into heat shielding to try and prevent that for myself and have even transferred it to other cars. We should be right for now."

As for the recovery, Le Brocq spent several weeks on crutches while undergoing silver dressing treatment overseen by Supercars medical delegate Dr Carl Le. 

He can now walk normally, his only concern some areas that haven't fully healed on the side of his right foot.

However he's confident it won't affect him this weekend, Le Brocq even planning to stick with right-foot braking.

"It's come up well," he said. "Dr Carl and the others at Knox Hospital looked after me well. 

"They gave me the silver dressing and it mended up well. I was on crutches for a couple of weeks but I'm all good now and I've got a boot back on it. It's not too [painful]. It's more of an uncomfortable, throbbing feeling. Underneath has healed up faster than the side, the side of my foot is the bit that hasn't healed up yet. But other than heel-and-toeing you don't really use that. 

"It will be one of those things, we'll see how it goes tomorrow morning in practice. I can't imagine it's going to be an issue."

shares
comments
Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

Previous article

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

2
Formula 1

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

3
Supercars

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

27min
4
Formula 1

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

5
World Superbike

BMW MotoGP entry 'wouldn't be worth the effort'

Latest news
Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns
SUPC

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

27m
Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
SUPC

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

3h
2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

6h
2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Mar 18, 2021
Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction
SUPC

Fuel concerns prompted Sandown lap reduction

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 to make Bathurst debut next month

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Vettel "very wise" with feedback about Aston F1 car

BMW MotoGP entry 'wouldn't be worth the effort'
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

BMW MotoGP entry 'wouldn't be worth the effort'

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest news

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford takes action after Bathurst burns

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Perkins gave blessing for DJR number switch

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC Supercars / Preview

2021 Sandown SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
SUPC Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.