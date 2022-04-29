Le Brocq to get early Bathurst Supercars laps

The Matt Stone Racing driver has signed on to drive Warren Millett's ex-Tekno VE Commodore in the eclectic tin top field during the 12 Hour weekend.

He'll be one of 45 cars in the field which includes a number of Super3-spec Supercars, sports sedans and improved production cars.

According to Le Brocq the opportunity came thanks to the Millett family and will be a good chance for some light-hearted racing and a few extra Supercars laps at Mount Panorama.

“Warren and Christian [Millett] have their old car there that’s been sitting around for the last few years, so it’s a chance to dust it off, get it out there and the boys can come up for the weekend and watch it go around,” said Le Brocq.

“It should be fun, I’m looking forward to it. It’s always fun when you get to do some laps at Bathurst. It’s a nice relaxed environment and it should be a chilled weekend where we can hang out and have some fun.”

The Combined Sedans field also includes TCR Australia front-runner Jordan Cox. He'll be racing his wild turbo-powered Suzuki Swift improved production car.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will run from May 13-15.