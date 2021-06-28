Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park

The Eastern Creek circuit has teamed up with technology company PMY for the $4 million programme as part of 10-year investment partnership.

In what is believed to be a first in the Asia-Pacific region, a significant amount of LED panelling will be installed at the circuit – including a 45 square metre welcome screen, four double-sided cantilever LED boards, and 144 metres of screens on the pit straight.

This latest project follows the installation of the $16 million lighting system last year.

“This partnership with PMY not only benefits motorsport, but a broad range of stakeholders in motorsport including local business and tourism, driver training, on-site engineering and education, and much more," said Glenn Matthews, CEO of circuit operator the Australian Racing Drivers' Club.

"Our offering will now stack up against the world’s best, being the only Australian racetrack with permanent lighting and being able to offer 24/7 unique and engaging event opportunities.”

PMY managing director Paul Yeomans added: “PMY is thrilled to partner with the ARDC to deliver what we expect to be a game changer at SMSP and in the world of motorsport.

"Our world-class technology solution is focused on enhancing the race day experience through high-impact engagement concepts, dynamic brand, content and sponsor integrations and the latest in venue centric operational intelligence. We can’t wait to see it in action.”

The plan is for the LED screens to be up and running in time for the Sydney SuperNight Supercars event on August 20-22.

“SMSP is a world-class motorsport facility, and this new technology offering will take the fan experience at the Sydney SuperNight event to another level for our fans at the venue, along with the millions of viewers around the world who watch the event every year," added Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

Motorsport Australia announced back in 2019 that it will use SMP to build a 'Centre of Excellence' that will also be tied up with the Ferrari Driver Academy.

However that project has been slowed by the global health crisis.

