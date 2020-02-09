Covers come off MSR 'Superlite' Supercar

Unit will provide major backing for the Kostecki/Goddard car, the Aussie clothing brand stepping up its commitment after providing minor support to MSR's sole entry last season.

“Unit is an exciting brand with masses of energy, we love the way they engage their market," said team boss Matt Stone.

"They are exactly the partner we wanted to help showcase our youth development program.

“Unit have also proven themselves to be fabulous market disrupters, which is another quality we value highly at MSR. We were proud to support Unit with the successful 2019 launch of Unit Workwear, which our entire team will wear throughout the 2020 Supercars season.”

Dubbed the 'Superlite' programme by the team, Kostecki and Goddard will split the single-driver rounds between them before teaming up for the three long-distance races.

Garry Jacobson will drive the lead car in an expanded MSR line-up.