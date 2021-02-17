Lockdown relief for Supercars opener

Victoria was plunged back into lockdown late last week to help contain a COVID-19 outbreak linked to hotel quarantine.

With six teams based in Melbourne, the five-day shutdown forced the Winton test to be postponed to this Friday, and cast doubt over whether the season-opening Mount Panorama 500 would go ahead later this month as planned.

But, after a nervous few days, the outbreak looks to have been contained and Victoria is set to open up at midnight tonight.

That means Friday's Winton test can go ahead, and, barring a change in circumstances, the Melbourne teams will then be able to cross the New South Wales border for the Mount Panorama 500 at the end of the month.

The green light in Victoria is also welcome news for the second round of the 2021 Supercars season, currently scheduled to take place at Sandown in Melbourne on March 20-21.

It will also open the door for the second round of the TCR/S5000 seasons at Phillip Island to go ahead on its new March 12-14 date.

That event was meant originally scheduled for this weekend but was pushed back due to the lockdown.