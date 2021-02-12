Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test
By:

Rumours of a snap lockdown in Melbourne have cast doubt on both next week's Supercars test at Winton and the season-opener in Bathurst later this month.

The Victorian capital may be facing a fresh lockdown thanks to a COVID-19 outbreak linked to hotel quarantine.

Speculation in local media suggests the snap shutdown could start this evening and run for five days.

That's cast fresh doubt over next Tuesday official pre-season test for the six Melbourne-based teams, who may not be able to open their factories, or leave the Greater Melbourne area, during the lockdown.

A lockdown would also pose a potential issue for interstate Supercars staff that need to be in attendance for the test.

There is also a growing threat of entry restrictions to New South Wales for Melburnians, which could affect the Mount Panorama 500 at the end of February.

Supercars is currently monitoring the situation and has made no firm decisions regarding the test or the opening round.

Motorsport.com sources have also indicated there are no immediate plans for teams to leave Melbourne today should a lockdown be announced.

Five teams – Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Kelly Grove Racing – spent more than four months on the road last season due to Melbourne's outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

There are now six Melbourne-based teams, the new Blanchard Racing Team joining the southern cohort during the off-season.

The three Queensland and one Sydney-based teams are currently undergoing their pre-season test at Queensland Raceway.

The Mount Panorama 500 is currently scheduled to take place between February 26-28.

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up

Full 2021 Supercars TV line-up
Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

